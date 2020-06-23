The Advocate has been named as the state’s best newspaper for the 11th year by the Louisiana Press Association.

The award was based on stories, photos, headlines, advertising and online coverage published in The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.

In addition, the association named The St. Tammany Farmer as the best weekly newspaper in its size category.

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate won the Freedom of Information competition for a successful lawsuit seeking video footage of a New Orleans police sergeant arguing with State Police after she was stopped for speeding in Jefferson Parish.

Here are other winners from The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.

The Advocate | The Times-Picayune

Community Service, first place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff

Best front page, first place: Jay Martin

Best front page, second place: Tom Ritchey

Best headline, first place: Andrea Daniel

Best headline, second place: Tom Ritchey

Best headline, third place: Zach Ewing

Best breaking news story, third place: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate Staff

Best feature story, second place: George Morris

Best feature story, third place: Keith Spera

Best news story, first place: Lea Skene

Best single editorial, second place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff

Best regular column, first place: James Gill

Best investigative reporting, first place: Andrea Gallo, John Simerman

Best sports story, second place: Wilson Alexander

Best sports story, third place: Brooks Kubena

Best sports column, first place: Scott Rabalais

Best sports column, third place: Rod Walker

Best layout and design, first place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff

Best layout and design, third place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff

Best news photo, first place: Travis Spradling

Best news photo, second place: Travis Spradling

Best news photo, third place: Travis Spradling

Best feature photo, first place: The Advocate Staff

Best feature photo, second place: Travis Spradling

Best feature photo, third place: Bill Feig

Best sports photo, first place: Hilary Scheinuk

Best sports photo, second place: Bill Feig

Best photo package, first place: The Advocate Staff

Best photo package, third place: Bill Feig

Best staff generated ad, first place: Catherine Flotte

Best staff generated ad, third place: Ryan Lips

Best in-paper promotion, first place: Ryan Lips

Best in-paper promotion, second place: Ryan Lips

Best in-paper promotion, third place: Ryan Lips

Best overall website, first place: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate Staff

Best overall website, second place: The Advocate Staff

Best web project, first place:  Jeff Nowak

Best web project, second place: Jeff Adelson, Dan Swenson

Best news video, first place: John Ballance

Best online advertising campaign, first place: Ryan Lips

Best special section, second place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff

General excellence, first place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff

Acadiana Advocate

Best front page, first place: Andrea Daniel

Best headline, third place: Cassandra Brown

Best breaking news story, first place: Acadiana Advocate Staff

Best breaking news story, second place: Claire Taylor

Best feature story, second place: Ken Stickney

Best feature story, third place: Megan Wyatt

Best news story, second place: Ben Myers, Claire Taylor

Best sports story, third place: Kevin Foote

Best layout and design, second place: Acadiana Advocate Staff

Best news photo, first place: Leslie Westbrook

Best feature photo, first place: Leslie Westbrook

Best feature photo, second place: Leslie Westbrook

Best feature photo, third place: Leslie Westbrook

Best sports photo, first place: Brad Kemp

Best sports photo, third place: Brad Kemp

Best photo package, first place: Leslie Westbrook

Best photo package, second place: Leslie Westbrook

Best photo package, third place: Acadiana Advocate Staff

Best staff generated ad, third place: Jeff Mendel

Best multiple advertiser page, second place: Brian Golden

Best news video, Leslie Westbrook

View comments