The Advocate has been named as the state’s best newspaper for the 11th year by the Louisiana Press Association.
The award was based on stories, photos, headlines, advertising and online coverage published in The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.
In addition, the association named The St. Tammany Farmer as the best weekly newspaper in its size category.
The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate won the Freedom of Information competition for a successful lawsuit seeking video footage of a New Orleans police sergeant arguing with State Police after she was stopped for speeding in Jefferson Parish.
Here are other winners from The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune
Community Service, first place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff
Best front page, first place: Jay Martin
Best front page, second place: Tom Ritchey
Best headline, first place: Andrea Daniel
Best headline, second place: Tom Ritchey
Best headline, third place: Zach Ewing
Best breaking news story, third place: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate Staff
Best feature story, second place: George Morris
Best feature story, third place: Keith Spera
Best news story, first place: Lea Skene
Best single editorial, second place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff
Best regular column, first place: James Gill
Best investigative reporting, first place: Andrea Gallo, John Simerman
Best sports story, second place: Wilson Alexander
Best sports story, third place: Brooks Kubena
Best sports column, first place: Scott Rabalais
Best sports column, third place: Rod Walker
Best layout and design, first place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff
Best layout and design, third place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff
Best news photo, first place: Travis Spradling
Best news photo, second place: Travis Spradling
Best news photo, third place: Travis Spradling
Best feature photo, first place: The Advocate Staff
Best feature photo, second place: Travis Spradling
Best feature photo, third place: Bill Feig
Best sports photo, first place: Hilary Scheinuk
Best sports photo, second place: Bill Feig
Best photo package, first place: The Advocate Staff
Best photo package, third place: Bill Feig
Best staff generated ad, first place: Catherine Flotte
Best staff generated ad, third place: Ryan Lips
Best in-paper promotion, first place: Ryan Lips
Best in-paper promotion, second place: Ryan Lips
Best in-paper promotion, third place: Ryan Lips
Best overall website, first place: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate Staff
Best overall website, second place: The Advocate Staff
Best web project, first place: Jeff Nowak
Best web project, second place: Jeff Adelson, Dan Swenson
Best news video, first place: John Ballance
Best online advertising campaign, first place: Ryan Lips
Best special section, second place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff
General excellence, first place: The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Staff
Acadiana Advocate
Best front page, first place: Andrea Daniel
Best headline, third place: Cassandra Brown
Best breaking news story, first place: Acadiana Advocate Staff
Best breaking news story, second place: Claire Taylor
Best feature story, second place: Ken Stickney
Best feature story, third place: Megan Wyatt
Best news story, second place: Ben Myers, Claire Taylor
Best sports story, third place: Kevin Foote
Best layout and design, second place: Acadiana Advocate Staff
Best news photo, first place: Leslie Westbrook
Best feature photo, first place: Leslie Westbrook
Best feature photo, second place: Leslie Westbrook
Best feature photo, third place: Leslie Westbrook
Best sports photo, first place: Brad Kemp
Best sports photo, third place: Brad Kemp
Best photo package, first place: Leslie Westbrook
Best photo package, second place: Leslie Westbrook
Best photo package, third place: Acadiana Advocate Staff
Best staff generated ad, third place: Jeff Mendel
Best multiple advertiser page, second place: Brian Golden
Best news video, Leslie Westbrook