Waitr and its local Baton Rouge area-based partner restaurants are collecting essential supplies to benefit victims of Hurricane Laura in the Lake Charles area.
The company will deliver all the items collected directly to Lake Charles.
Waitr also is accepting donations through its app and website, Waitrapp.com. Waitr will be working with charities and the local government to distribute these funds to those in need.
For the week-long donation drive, Waitr has partnered with Little Caesar’s, Great American Cookies, The Salad Shop, Flam'n Wingz & Stuffed Thingz, Mooyah, and Rotolo’s. Donations can be dropped off at Waitr’s Baton Rouge headquarters, 10000 Celtic Drive (in the O’Connor building of Celtic Studios), between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning today, Sept. 2, through Sept. 9. Collection days will be today through Friday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Items also can also be dropped off at each participating restaurant during their regular business hours. These locations include Little Caesar’s, 3158 Highland Road; The Salad Shop, 3617 Perkins Road; Great American Cookies, 17357 Airline Highway A, Prairieville; Flam'n Wingz & Stuffed Thingz, 10806 Big Bend Ave.; Mooyah, 6555 Seigen Lane #6; and Rotolo’s, 411 Ben Hur Drive.
Already this week, Waitr employees have been making daily trips to Lake Charles bringing supplies purchased by the company. In addition, Waitr has provided hotel rooms for its displaced employees.
“There are large numbers of employees, customers, restaurants and driver partners along with others we know well in the hurricane-affected areas who need extra support getting back on their feet," Waitr CEO and Chairman of the Board Carl Grimstad said. "Working together, we can make it happen more quickly.”
Along with monetary donations via the Waitr website and app, items being accepted include water (bottled and gallons), cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, empty gas containers, trash bags, paper products (toilet paper, towels, etc.), non-perishable food, travel size toiletries, hygiene products and baby items. Clothing also will be accepted, but donors are asked to label for age and size so they can be distributed appropriately.
