Growing demand for emergency medical services in East Baton Rouge Parish has the Metro Council considering spending more money and hiring more paramedics.
EMS is looking to hire at least 32 new medics in the 2021 budget, should the council approve a $2.1 million request in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's proposed budget for next year.
And this year the agency will spend another $6 million, which was approved earlier this year, to replace its entire fleet of ambulances and add three additional ones to help expand their ability to respond to the parish's growing emergency healthcare needs.
"We're anticipating quicker response times because we'll have more trucks out there and the ability to spread staff out more," said Chad Guillot, interim EMS administrator for the city-parish. "This is a numbers game. We try to do our planning based on data. And the data is showing us we have more calls coming in."
Guillot says the agency's call volumes have been gradually rising for the past six years. In 2013 it received a little more than 50,000 calls in a year — last year, it logged about 63,500 calls.
He said the agency is on par to hit that number and/or possibly surpass it this year.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic played a part in this year's uptick, he adds.
"When (the pandemic) first started it was scary for everyone. Yeah we're used to dealing with infectious diseases but not on such a broad scale like that," Guillot said. "But I'm happy to say we've only had seven employees test positive for COVID. And as a vaccine and more treatments comes out, there will be more of a comfort level."
Guillot said personal protection equipment wasn't the agency's biggest need during the pandemic. It was having more personnel, as paramedics got stretched thin as call volumes increased.
EMS currently has about 170 medics. If the additional 32 positions are added, the agency could spread out personnel across various shifts to better utilize their manpower, Guillot said.
The $2 million allocation is made possible through EMS' own dedicated funding source of property taxes and medical services charges. The fact that it was one of the few agencies that opted to roll forward its millage rates during reassessment year — generating additional revenue from its property tax — also helped, according to officials in the city-parish's finance department.
Councilman Dwight Hudson, who chaired the council's budget hearing recently, has already said he doesn't see any issues with EMS' request. The council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget at a special meeting Dec. 8.
"They are due for a fleet upgrade and certainly we could use additional medics to help service the parish," Hudson said.
Peak times for calls each day start around 7 a.m. and last until about midnight, when the call volume drops significantly, Guillot said.
"This will allow a little more downtime between calls for medics, too. Allow them to catch their breath," he said.
The agency dipped into its reserve funds earlier this year to begin replenishing its aging fleet of ambulances, some of which have been in service for more than 20 years.
Guillot said those will start rolling out early next year, with the addition of the new trucks that will get dispatched throughout various stations in the city-parish.
"This new fleet should carry us for the next 15 to 20 years," he said.