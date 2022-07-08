A man was arrested Friday in the death of a Baton Rouge woman who was found dead in her apartment last month, Baton Rouge Police say.
Family members discovered the body of Kimberly Dean, 49, in her Renoir Avenue apartment on June 24.
The coroner's office reported that Dean had died of blunt force trauma.
Following an investigation, Baton Rouge police on Friday arrested Lawrence Gaines, 46, and booked him into East Baton Rouge on a count of second-degree murder, police said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing.