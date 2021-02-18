Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest updates on Louisiana's freezing weather and the coronavirus pandemic at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

On Wednesday night, Edwards requested a presidential emergency declaration due to the freezing temperatures and snow impacting Louisiana. The ice shut down interstates, schools and businesses across the state. He declared a state of emergency throughout Louisiana in the days ahead of of the cold snap.

“Extreme winter weather, including record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain, has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state," Edwards said in a statement Wednesday. "This emergency declaration will help Louisiana better respond to this crisis and protect the health and safety of our people.”

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana is nearing 365,000. Confirmed deaths have risen to 8,753 as of Thursday's data.

There have been 812,962 total coronavirus vaccine doses administered statewide.

The freezing weather and ice, however, forced some Louisiana hospitals to reschedule vaccine appointments. Shipments have also been delayed due to the weather.

The press conference will go live at 2:30 p.m.

