A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday.
Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement System that limit access to the "retire/rehire program.". City-parish officials spent countless meetings balancing IRS compliance with protecting a perk that some say is beneficial to the city-parish's efforts to hire staff amid a high rate of job vacancies.
"I don't know that the proposal was exactly what we wanted, but I do think we met the ultimate goal to comply with IRS regulation while retaining a program that can work for most employees," Councilman Dwight Hudson said.
The program previously allowed some longtime city-parish employees to retire and begin collecting benefits, but then return to work almost immediately and be paid almost 75% of their salary. City-parish employees receive significant boosts to their annual income through the program, according to city-parish officials.
Those employees are also no longer required to contribute to the retirement system because they’re considered part time — a cost to taxpayers that runs afoul of IRS rules, some legal experts have argued.
The amendments, which took affect immediately upon approval Wednesday, bring the $1.4 billion system into compliance, said J. Daniels, president of the retirement system board.
"The fact that now we can say we're IRS compliant is huge," Daniels said. "It puts in a better position to continue to provide service and retirement benefits to the 7,000 plus active employees and retirees."
Coucnil significantly raised the bar for entry into the retire/rehire program, which now requires that an employee must have a combined service with the city-parish of 32 years if hired before September 1, 2015, or 37 years if hired after that date. There previously was no limitation to the program based on years of service.
The years-of-service requirement limits the program to fewer than five employees, city-parish Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees President J. Daniels said. About 50 city-parish employees are currently enrolled in the retire/rehire program, and they will be grandfathered in to the changes to the ordinance.
Retirees will now also have to wait at least 6 months — instead of the current policy of just one day — before returning to work, with no emergency exceptions. Employees will be limited to 49% of the wages they earned when they retired, rather than the previous pay of just under 75%.
For future employees participating in the program, the city-parish will also begin contributing to the retirement system, something it was not doing under the old policy.
The board has debated changes to the retirement system ordinance since early last year. The discussion was prompted by a December 2020 report from the retirement system’s actuary that said the current practices may be out of compliance with Internal Revenue Service guidelines.
In February, the retirement system board offered amendments that were stricter than the proposal approved Wednesday, but the council sent them back to the board over concerns that diminishing the retire/rehire program would limit the city-parish's ability to hire amid a high rate of job vacancies across the local government.
"The tool is still there, but it's not as robust as a tool as it used to be," Hudson said.