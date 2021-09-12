A Loranger man harassed a power line worker with a handgun Friday evening after he refused to slow down for working crews, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Deputies obtained and executed arrest warrant for Kendrick James, 35, on a charge of aggravated assault on a utility worker.
Power employees were working near the corner of Galatas Road and La. 445 around 6 p.m. when James refused to slow down, investigators said. He sped through the work area while waving his hands in the air and yelling at the workers. As he passed through a second time, James swerved his vehicle toward the lineman before coming to a complete stop. He rolled down the window, pulled out a handgun and threatened the utility worker, deputies said.
Detectives identified James as the suspect using information obtained from the scene. Deputies arrested him at his home.
“There is nothing more important than the safety of those who are working hard in the recovery process of our parish. Interfering with linemen trying to restore power in our parish will not be tolerated,” TPSO Chief of Operations James "Jimmy" Travis said in a statement.