A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near a weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Jamie Wells, 35, of Rayne was heading westbound in her 2004 Nissan Pathfinder around 8 a.m. when, for reasons still under investigation, she struck the back of a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that had been driving ahead of her, LSP said in a press release.
The Nissan flipped and Wells was ejected.
She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, investigators said.
She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The Peterbilt driver had minor injuries, troopers said.
A toxicology sample was taken from Wells as a part of the ongoing investigation.