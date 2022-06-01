louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near a weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

Jamie Wells, 35, of Rayne was heading westbound in her 2004 Nissan Pathfinder around 8 a.m. when, for reasons still under investigation, she struck the back of a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that had been driving ahead of her, LSP said in a press release. 

The Nissan flipped and Wells was ejected. 

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, investigators said. 

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

The Peterbilt driver had minor injuries, troopers said. 

A toxicology sample was taken from Wells as a part of the ongoing investigation. 