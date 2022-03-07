A former Ascension Parish teacher's aide arrested last month, accused of being an accessory to a rape, now faces new counts — including pornography involving juvenile students at the school where she once worked, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Deputies arrested Heather French, 34, of Prairieville, on Monday and booked her into the Ascension Parish jail on two counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of video voyeurism, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
In late February, detectives with the Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division received information from the Gonzales Police Department that French had exchanged pictures and text messages containing lewd comments regarding two students from Galvez Middle School, where she was a paraprofessional, the statement said.
Detectives also located child pornography on French's cell phone from a separate incident not involving any students from Galvez Middle, deputies said.
"The parents of both students have been notified," Webre said in a Facebook post. "Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working closely with the Gonzales Police Department and Galvez Middle School during this investigation."
In February, French was arrested by Gonzales Police on counts of failure to report a crime and accessory after the fact to a rape.
The arrest arose out of an ongoing police investigation into a Prairieville man, Douglas Decuir, who has been accused of rape, police said.
Gonzales Police said that incident did not involve students at Galvez Middle.