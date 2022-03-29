A man found dead in a trash compactor near his Hammond home was still alive when he was thrown from a dumpster into the back of a garbage truck and crushed to death, reports by local police and a coroner found.
Hammond police initially said Jermaine Watts, 42, died in January after falling asleep inside a dumpster near a strip of fast-food stores. They suggested he entered the container to seek shelter from frigid temperatures that had settled over the Baton Rouge region.
A garbage truck pulled up by the dumpster early on the morning of Jan. 11, and the driver emptied it into a trash compactor in the rear of the vehicle, killing Watts, authorities said at the time.
The incident sparked conversations on social media and in the community about a dearth of resources for homeless people in the area. But Watts’ family said the story didn’t add up.
Far from being homeless, they said he had lived for years in a low-slung house just six blocks from the strip mall where he died. And he loved keeping clean — a trait evidenced by stacks of neatly folded laundry and bottles of hand sanitizer seen in the house’s living room after his death.
A Hammond Police report obtained through a public records request adds new details to the tragedy.
Hammond Police detective Jason Anderson responded to a call from a dump truck operator that morning, Anderson wrote in the report. He arrived at the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot on North Morrison Boulevard around 5:40 a.m.
There, the truck’s driver told the detective he’d heard a suspicious “thud” as he stopped to compact two loads of trash picked up in the area moments earlier.
The driver said he stopped the compacting process and peered through a small portal on the truck’s side. He saw Watts’ body inside the truck, and called 911.
Anderson said he then entered the truck’s loading area himself, where he found Watts’ body beneath a set of hydraulic arms that compact trash. He was wrapped in a coat, pants and a blanket.
A Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office inspector soon arrived and found that Watts had likely died just moments before: His body was still warm, Anderson said in the report.
Investigators said Watts appeared to have fallen asleep in one of two dumpsters the truck emptied on West Thomas Road, a few blocks away from the KFC parking lot where the driver activated the compressor.
Investigators said Watts probably tried to escape the truck’s “rotating blade” that was compacting debris. They speculated that the “thud” the driver heard came when he jumped over the blade. He died after falling into a part of the truck’s processing compartment where the hydraulic arms compress trash, the report found.
Anderson said no signs of foul play were found.
Called in because of a lack of forensic pathologists at the time in Tangipahoa, a pathologist in the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office later delivered the cause of death: blunt force trauma and compression asphyxia.
His death filled his family with questions. For most, they have yet to receive answers.
Watts had called home the long, low house on Harrell Street — just a 10 or so minute walk from where he died — for years. And he was a fixture in the community around the house, where he was known for his penchant for cleanliness and would often pass his days at fast food joints and a friend’s salon.
Velisha Watts, 54, Jermaine’s sister, said Monday that the family has not heard from police since her brother’s death.
Delisha Varnado, Watts' niece, said after his death that she felt haunted by thoughts of her uncle's final moments.
"He would have walked home and gone to sleep if he was sleepy," she said. "That's what we don't understand."