In this handout photo provided by the Bahamas ZNS Network, a recovery team stands by at the wreckage site where a helicopter carrying four women and three men, including billionaire coal entrepreneur Chris Cline and his daughter, crashed outside a string of islands Cline owned in the Bahamas, Friday, July 5, 2019. The bodies of the four women and three men were recovered and taken to the Bahamian capital of Nassau to be officially identified. (Krystel Knowles/Bahamas ZNS Network via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials say the helicopter carrying coal billionaire Chris Cline began spinning before it plunged into the ocean near the Bahamas and killed everyone on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released a preliminary report that details the July 4 accident and its aftermath but doesn't include a cause. Cline, his daughter Kameron and three of her friends died along with a pilot and copilot in the crash off Cline's private Big Grand Cay island.

The report says a witness saw the helicopter rotate to the left three to four times, followed by a whooshing noises and the sound of an impact. It was found upside-down with several broken pieces.

The NTSB says the aircraft was leaving the island to take two passengers to Florida for medical treatment.

