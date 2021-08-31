East Baton Rouge has been clearing up streets blocked by downed trees and power lines while trying to get traffic lights working again. On Wednesday, it plans to start figuring out how much debris was strewn by Hurricane Ida in residential neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, city-parish officials said they welcome people to use storm shelters — initially opened for hurricane evacuees at Raising Cane’s and F.G. Clark activity centers — as places to cool off amid sweeping outages and a heatwave.
Eight of 14 parish libraries (locations listed below) also opened on Tuesday, offering more options for those seeking air-conditioned respite or a place to charge electronics and log onto the internet.
Debris, waste, transit
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the city-parish’s contractor will likely begin debris removal for residents and businesses on Sept. 7, a week from now.
Once operations begin, crews will begin collecting storm debris from all residential locations inside the city limits and unincorporated areas of the parish. Residents do not need to contact the city-parish once their debris is placed curbside.
"We will have crews deployed to assess debris removal needs daily and expect the collection process to take up to 12 weeks,” Broome explained in an emailed announcement.
As of Tuesday morning, crews armed with chainsaws were fanning out to clear roadways and remove down powerlines as tens of thousands of people remained without power.
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said 180 traffic signals were still out early Tuesday and that crews had cleared about 57 of the 200-plus fallen trees reported to the city-parish. The actual number of downed trees was far higher; those blocking busy thoroughfares tend to be the ones that prompt people to lodge reports with the city-parish.
“Once we’re complete with that, we’ll be announcing debris collection,” he said. “The big ask of citizens right now is that they be careful when working in their yards since there are still so many downed power lines.”
Residents cleaning yards are asked not to toss debris into ditches, canals and drains because the city-parish worked overtime to clean them before the storm, Armstrong added.
Storm debris must be placed curbside in the public right-of-way, or property that extends from the street to sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement, officials said.
Only loose debris will be collected and must be placed at least 4 feet from any mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants, or other above-ground utility. Parish officials strongly urge residents to organize debris into piles to make pickup more efficient.
Republic Services resumed daily collection services Tuesday.
East Baton Rouge welcomes residents to report issues or request service through RedStick 311.
In Zachary, curbside debris pickups start Monday, the city said. Residents were told to separate regular waste from storm debris, which should be placed on the curb in separate piles.
Other services are also resuming throughout the capital region.
Waste Management will restart residential, commercial and roll-off services on Wednesday. Customers with collections once and twice a week will see service resume on their next regularly scheduled pickup day, according to a news release.
Once-a-week Waste Management service will start again in the following places:
- City of Walker
- Town of Livingston
- Town of Springfield
- West Feliciana Parish
- Livingston Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish
They’ll resume twice a week in these places:
- City of Zachary
- Town of St. Francisville
On the transportation front, the Capital Area Transit System will also get routes up and rolling again Wednesday. Buses will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in compliance with the parish wide curfew.
Cool relief
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 74 people were staying in East Baton Rouge community shelter at F.G. Clark Activity Center and another 86 in the Raising Cane’s River Center downtown.
City-parish officials on Tuesday said they welcome people to use those same shelters as spots to cool off amid sweeping power outages that leave much of the region without air-conditioning.
The following East Baton Rouge libraries are set to open between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, offering patrons free computer use, Wi-Fi, printing, browsing and, of course, air-conditioning:
- Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
- Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St.
- Central Branch 11260 Joor Road
- Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St.
- Eden Park Branch, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road
- River Center Branch, 250 North Blvd.
- Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Highway
- Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St.
With southeast Louisiana under a heat advisory through at least mid-week, officials in Baker spent Tuesday handing out 2,500 bags of ice to constituents without electricity. Mayor Darnell Waites said the city will work with community groups and churches to hand out water and ice in the coming days as more than half the households in his city of 14,000 residents.
“A lot of them are going through a lot and we’re trying to do whatever we can to help them,” Waites said. “We want them to get out of the heat and out of the way so the experts can do what they need to do to get us back up and running.”
Waites said the city doesn’t have any shelters open because they couldn’t find a place that met CDC pandemic guidelines or social distancing and ventilation. but he said he would reach out to churches to find out if they can take in people who need a place to cool off until their power is restored.
“We’ll do whatever it takes,” he promised.