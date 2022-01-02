The property tax payment deadline for East Baton Rouge Parish has been extended through Monday after a power outage on Friday's deadline brought down the online payment portal for about a day.

Parish residents who didn't pay their property taxes before the end of 2021 will not be fined for making a payment before the end of the day Monday, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

The extension was granted because a widespread power outage occurred in Baton Rouge on Friday that included the tax office. The outage forced officials to reset the payment portal's servers before it was brought back online Saturday, Hicks said.

This is the second year in a row that the parish's property tax deadline has been extended due to issues with the payment portal.

A malfunction with the system on Dec. 30, 2020, caused officials to extend the deadline for three days. In that case, a flood of last-minute taxpayers caused the portal to crash for several hours, officials said at the time.

The two malfunctions with the portal are not believed to be related, Hicks said.