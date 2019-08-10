A 39-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Iberville Parish on Friday night after an alleged drunk driver crossed the centerline of a two-lane highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on La. Hwy 77 (Bayou Jacob Road), west of La. Hwy 1.
Police identified the victim as Julia Patterson, 39, of Plaquemine.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver, 41-year-old Roger Brigalia, of Plaquemine, and his passenger were going eastbound on La. Hwy 77 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Patterson was traveling westbound on La. Hwy 77 in a 2016 Nissan Altima.
For unclear reasons, police say Brigalia crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, hitting Patterson's car head-on. Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene. She wasn't wearing a seat belt, police say.
Brigalia and his passenger were also unrestrained at the time of the crash and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
After being medically cleared from the hospital, Brigalia was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent inuring, first-offense DWI, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center and driving under suspension.
This crash remains under investigation.