ST. AMANT — Ascension Parish school officials have cancelled classes Tuesday at Lake Elementary after a fire Monday night heavily damaged one of its classrooms, said school district spokeswoman Jackie Tisdell.
Firefighters from two volunteer fire departments, St. Amant and Galvez, were called out shortly after 8 p.m. to battle the blaze at Lake Elementary that broke out in classroom 119 in the fifth grade hall; the fire was extinguished about 40 minutes later, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc said.
He said firefighters did not yet know the cause of the fire.
Firefighters were using equipment to get smoke out of the building, LeBlanc said.
During the fire, La. 431 was closed off in front of the school as truck hoses were stretched across the highway, he said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to cancel school at Lake Elementary School on Tuesday," Tisdell said in a statement Monday night.
"Students and staff attending the BETA Convention (on Tuesday at St. Amant Primary) can still depart from the Lake Elementary parking lot. There will be no access to the building," she said.
"We are expecting to resume normal operations on Wednesday, but a final decision will be made after a thorough assessment is completed, said Tisdell, who also thanked firefighters for their efforts.
Lake Elementary has approximately 930 students, from kindergarten through 8th grade, the Ascension Parish School Board website says.
The school was one of several damaged in the school district in the flood of 2016 and students attended class in temporary buildings on campus, until a $6.7 million restoration project was completed in time for the start of the 2018-19 school year.