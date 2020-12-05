It wasn't Black Friday, but one holiday special drew huge crowds to the Mall of Louisiana on Friday — Bath & Body Works' annual Candle Day sale.

A video posted to Twitter by WAFB's Matt Houston showed the long line of people wrapping around the store, waiting to get discounted 3-wick scented candles for $9.55. The regular price of a 3-wick Bath & Body Works candle is $24.50.

$9.95 candles about to be more dangerous than Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/U0HBxvRKtT — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) December 4, 2020

Candle Day is one of Bath & Body Works' biggest promotional events and draws enough shoppers to "fill every pro football stadium in the U.S.," according to the company's website.

The sale was available online for part of the day Friday but is now sold out. The discounted candles are available in stores until Sunday, or while supplies last. There is a limit of 18 candles per person.