Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Wednesday she's "definitely" running for re-election this year but first wants to solidify a few pending goals before she makes her formal announcement.

"I love the job I have," Broome said in an interview with The Advocate following her 2020 State of the City address before the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. "We still have room to grow (but) I’m extremely delighted when I look at the accomplishments and achievements we’ve made for the citizens of this community."

Although claiming she hasn't yet decided when she'll make her formal announcement for re-election, Broome has already been working behind scenes by soliciting donations from supporters via email. An email sent shortly before the new year from "The Campaign to Re-elect Mayor Sharon Weston Broome" asked her followers to chip in to help her reach a $5,000 goal by Jan. 1.

Municipal elections are scheduled for Nov. 3. Qualifying for the mayoral race, as well as the Metro Council seats, begins July 15.

Broome, a Democrat, emerged from a field of more than 10 candidates to lock up her first term in office four years ago, clinching the city-parish's top position in a runoff against Republican State Sen. Bodi White. She became Baton Rouge's first female mayor-president.

Woody Jenkins, chairman for the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge, said Wednesday he hasn’t heard much chatter on who might challenge Broome this fall. He said the only name he has heard some buzz around is that of Metro Councilman Matt Watson.

Watson, a Republican and representative for District 11, asked Wednesday if he was considering a run, said only, “There will be an announcement, one way or another, in February.”

Conservative local businessman Jordan Piazza, a co-owner of Phil’s Oyster Bar and Seafood, confirmed he’s also mulling a run for mayor-president this year.

“It’s something I’m definitely considering. I plan to make my final decision within the next month,” he said Wednesday.

State Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she has fielded numerous calls from individuals asking that she run, as she did in 2016, but isn’t “focused” on a possible run at this moment. Still, she did not rule out a run this year, either. She finished third, with 13% of the vote, four years ago.

Another candidate from 2016, former metro councilman Byron Sharper, said Wednesday he intends to run again this year. He received 1.3% of the vote in the 2016 primary, enough for eighth place, according to Secretary of State records.

“I’m pondering making a formal announcement in late January or maybe February,” said Sharper, a Democrat.

And current Metro Councilman Tara Wicker, who is term-limited, has also been discussed in some circles as a possible contender.

She said running against Broome is not “part of her public discussion right now.”

The race four years ago marked the first time in 12 years a runoff election was held for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president spot. Broome led the primary with almost 32% of the votes cast. White had 29% in the primary.

The foundation of Broome's 2016 campaign was built around bringing the parish together and rebuilding following that year's historic floods.

However, her first few years in office were marred by various controversies which included hiring a chief administrative officer who resigned just days after it was uncovered he had lied on his resume about his educational and work experience.

She also was heavily criticized by conservatives for aligning herself with certain black community activists who maligned the Baton Rouge Police Department in the aftermath of the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, whose death by a white police officer made national news and sparked numerous protests throughout the city.

But Broome was able to rebound, gaining political traction in December 2018 when her nearly $1 billion roads and infrastructure improvement plan, MovEBR, won voter approval.

Last year, she also brokered $65 million in local matching funds to obtain $225 million in federal funding for dredging and widening five main drainage canals in the parish. That aims to address frequent flash flooding during heavy rain events.

Despite not being able to successfully stop voter approval of the creation of St. George — a controversial new city in the southeast corner of the parish that sparked more debate around race and economic disparity — legal experts have said Broome has a solid chance of blocking the incorporation from coming into fruition through the lawsuit she's heading against the organizers.

"I feel good about what we accomplished," Broome said. "I think we have a great foundation to stand on. And I believe the citizens of the city and parish recognize it."

In looking ahead for the next four to five years, Broome in her State of the City address promised to decrease flooding potential in parish households within five years, speculated approximately $25 million in revenue gains for the city-parish in four years and expressed hope new initiatives by the Baton Rouge Police Department would lessen the amount of calls she gets about homicides in the city.

Advocate reporter Blake Paterson contributed to this report.