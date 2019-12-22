When will the Government Street Project be completed?
"It's on schedule for late 2020, weather dependent and if there are no unforeseen delays," says Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The project involves reducing a 4.2-mile stretch of Government Street from four lanes to three, with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane from East Boulevard to Lobdell Avenue. The most heavily trafficked stretch — from North Foster Drive to Jefferson Highway — will keep two eastbound lanes, have one westbound lane and include either a left turn lane or a two-way left turn lane.
The project will also substitute a roundabout for the traffic lights at the Government Street, Lobdell Avenue and Independence Park intersection, and add sidewalks and bike paths to Government Street.
The project will cost $11.7 million: Federal safety funds of $5.4 million; city-parish road transfer credits of $4.2 million; state funding of $1.1 million; and $1 million through the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Traffic blues on Bluebonnet
With the almost constant flow of traffic on Bluebonnet Boulevard, shouldn't there be a traffic light in front of the Post Office and the Surgical Speciality Center? This is a dangerous intersection with too many things going on. In addition to cars exiting the Center and the Post Office, there are cars turning left and making U-turns. No U-turns are allowed at the less busy intersections a block or so up and down. Why here at this very busy spot? Is there any solution planned to ease this traffic problem?
P.S. U-turns shouldn't be allowed at the light on Bluebonnet and North Oak Hills either.
Brendan Rush, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "Our Traffic Engineering Section has looked at this location. Neither the Post Office nor the Surgical Specialty Center has the a volume of cars requiring the installation of a traffic signal at this intersection.
"As for the U-turn issue, generally U-turns are allowed at intersections and median openings where left turn lanes are present and the turn is not hindered by geometry nor a competing signalized protected movement."
Meanwhile, Ingolf Partenheimer, chief traffic engineer for the city-parish, says they'll take another look at the matter once that section of Bluebonnet comer under the control of the city-parish. "The switch-over is imminent," he says.