A cement truck driver, left, sprays off excess concrete as work continues on the Government Street road diet project just west of Eugene Street on July 9, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

When will the Government Street Project be completed?

"It's on schedule for late 2020, weather dependent and if there are no unforeseen delays," says Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The project involves reducing a 4.2-mile stretch of Government Street from four lanes to three, with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane from East Boulevard to Lobdell Avenue. The most heavily trafficked stretch — from North Foster Drive to Jefferson Highway — will keep two eastbound lanes, have one westbound lane and include either a left turn lane or a two-way left turn lane.

The project will also substitute a roundabout for the traffic lights at the Government Street, Lobdell Avenue and Independence Park intersection, and add sidewalks and bike paths to Government Street.

The project will cost $11.7 million: Federal safety funds of $5.4 million; city-parish road transfer credits of $4.2 million; state funding of $1.1 million; and $1 million through the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Traffic blues on Bluebonnet

With the almost constant flow of traffic on Bluebonnet Boulevard, shouldn't there be a traffic light in front of the Post Office and the Surgical Speciality Center? This is a dangerous intersection with too many things going on. In addition to cars exiting the Center and the Post Office, there are cars turning left and making U-turns. No U-turns are allowed at the less busy intersections a block or so up and down. Why here at this very busy spot? Is there any solution planned to ease this traffic problem?

P.S. U-turns shouldn't be allowed at the light on Bluebonnet and North Oak Hills either.

Brendan Rush, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "Our Traffic Engineering Section has looked at this location. Neither the Post Office nor the Surgical Specialty Center has the a volume of cars requiring the installation of a traffic signal at this intersection.

"As for the U-turn issue, generally U-turns are allowed at intersections and median openings where left turn lanes are present and the turn is not hindered by geometry nor a competing signalized protected movement."

Meanwhile, Ingolf Partenheimer, chief traffic engineer for the city-parish, says they'll take another look at the matter once that section of Bluebonnet comer under the control of the city-parish. "The switch-over is imminent," he says.

