With schools closed as the region tries to recover from Hurricane Ida, the East Baton Rouge parks and recreation system is opening emergency camps for children Friday — but space is limited.
The camps, restricted for East Baton Rouge Parish kids ages 6 to 12, will be held at recreation centers in Baker and Mills Avenue Park, as well as Forest, Perkins Road and North Sherwood Community parks from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday.
The camps are free, but space will be limited to 30 campers per location, BREC officials said Thursday.
To reserve a spot visit brec.org/emergencycamp, fill out the form and email it to Kcoots@brec.org or JebLap@brec.org.
Each one-day camp will have "an engaging krewe of counselors" to welcome children with air conditioning, water and lots of games with a special activity or two, BREC said in a news release.