Kaleb Moore, 7, left, gets a drink, while his Red Stick Titans teammate Franklin Wilson, Jr., 6, right, works on some fancy moves, possibly for use in future touchdown celebrations, during a water break in their informal skills practice session with Kaleb's father David Moore, a Titans coach for a different age group team in the Southern Youth Conference league, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in BREC's Clark Memorial Park.

With schools closed as the region tries to recover from Hurricane Ida, the East Baton Rouge parks and recreation system is opening emergency camps for children Friday — but space is limited. 

The camps, restricted for East Baton Rouge Parish kids ages 6 to 12, will be held at recreation centers in Baker and Mills Avenue Park, as well as Forest, Perkins Road and North Sherwood Community parks from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday. 

The camps are free, but space will be limited to 30 campers per location, BREC officials said Thursday. 

To reserve a spot visit brec.org/emergencycamp, fill out the form and email it to Kcoots@brec.org or JebLap@brec.org.

Each one-day camp will have "an engaging krewe of counselors" to welcome children with air conditioning, water and lots of games with a special activity or two, BREC said in a news release.

