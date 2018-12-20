Nicholas Williams told commissioners of the board that oversees East Baton Rouge's parks and recreation system tha the has the leadership skill set and experience to bring what he called "transformative" programs that enrich the lives of youth.

And Williams said he sees the opportunity to become the next superintendent at BREC as a way to match his skills with an agency servicing a community that could benefit most from them.

Williams was the fourth, and final, public interview the board held in its search to replace outgoing Superintendent Carolyn McKnight.

McKnight is leaving the agency when her contract expires in January after having served in the position for the past six years, the last of which were fairly controversial.

The other three finalists were interviewed Wednesday: Chris Nunes, who has worked in the parks and recreation industry for more than 20 years, the last 12 heading the parks and recreation system in The Woodlands, Texas; East Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Carlos Sam; and Corey Wilson, McKnight's No. 2 assistant as chief of management and business service for BREC.

Commissioners are expected to select a new superintendent at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday.

Williams, who is pursuing a master’s degree in education leadership California State University, East Bay, has been director of the Oakland, California, parks and recreation system since 2016, assistant superintendent for Minneapolis’ parks and recreation system for three years before that, and was an operations manager for Atlanta’s Office of Parks from 2007 to 2012.

On Thursday, the board spent a little more than an hour volleying many of the same questions posed to the other three candidates. Those ranged from their grant writing/fundraising experience, program evaluation mindsets, past successes and failures and their aptitude with dealing with public backlash and racial tensions in the community.

In his current position, Williams said, his duties include oversight of the city's zoo, which has recently undergone a $75 million re-build, and he has supported and campaigned for trail connectivity, an ongoing endeavor of BREC's.

"I have experience communicating why trails and connectivity is important and doing so where it doesn't seem like an Us. vs. Them situation," he told the board.

Like the other candidates, Williams sees parks and recreation systems as tools that can heal communities bubbling with racial tensions. He also talked about a successful program he implemented in Oakland that brought together senior citizens and at-risk youth.

"Lots of inner city kids we work with don’t have structured families so it was an opportunity for the older generation to pour some wisdom into out younger generations," he said.

Williams said he mostly outsourced grant writing, and said he had never received a negative audit in any of his leadership positions within parks and recreation.

The board also asked if he has tough enough skin to deal with backlash he'd likely face serving as the head of BREC.

"I'm a sensitive guy. I have feelings," he added. "I understand leadership is tough. There are thorns in the crown of leadership that people don’t see."