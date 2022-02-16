One of two men accused in the 2018 armed robbery of four people at a Sonic Drive-In in Dutchtown has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison.
Joshua Sorina and an Alexandria man robbed four customers at gunpoint on July 19, 2018, while they sat in their car at the drive-in along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, the sheriff said at the time.
Then-Sheriff Jeff Wiley said Sorina and DeSean Landry then ordered the four out of the car and drove off with it, leading authorities on a chase into western St. James Parish.
Landry and Sorina, who is now 31 and from New Orleans, both were later captured.
Following a three-day trial in Gonzales last fall, an Ascension Parish jury convicted Sorina on Oct. 15 of four counts of first-degree robbery.
On Monday, Judge Cody Martin of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down Sorina's sentence following the completion of post-trial report typically used by judges to help them weigh factors that can affect the severity of a sentence.
The reports, which can include statements from victims, family of the accused and other information, are sealed and not available for public review.
Landry, 33, is still awaiting trial on multiple armed robbery and other counts, court filings say. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.