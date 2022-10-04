East Baton Rouge's Metro Council this month will consider a stormwater utility fee that will be billed to property owners across the parish if it's approved.
More details on the fee will be made public this week; the council's Oct. 12 agenda is expected on Friday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration plans to propose that the fee be set at a monthly rate of $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.
The fee will appear on a property owners' tax statement at the end of every year, if approved, Coleman added.
The city-parish wants to use the fee to raise as much as $40 million annually for stormwater management, including the maintenance of stormwater infrastructure, litter and pollution controls and capital projects.
It's still not clear whether certain properties, like churches, will be exempt from the fee. The public is awaiting the results of a year-long fee implementation study that is expected to include further details on the city-parish's proposal.
How to calculate a stormwater bill
Unlike utility user fees for electricity, water and gas, there is no meter to measure a property owner's use of the parish's stormwater system.
The city-parish will instead calculate a property owner's fee based on the amount of impermeable surface on a property, or an area where stormwater can't be absorbed into the ground because of pavement or a building.
To calculate a monthly stormwater utility fee, divide the square footage of impermeable surface on a property by 500, then multiply that number by 1.36.
The average size of a home in Louisiana is about 1,800 square feet, according to Realtor.com. A property owner with a slab of that size on their land would be charged $4.90 a month, or about $58.75 annually.
But don't forget to add the dimensions for any driveways, patios, swimming pools and private tennis courts, which would also be subject to fees based on impermeable surfaces.