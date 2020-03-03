The Diocese of Baton Rouge will continue to offer holy communion and allow parishioners to exchange signs of peace during Mass, a spokesman for the diocese said Tuesday morning. A few other dioceses across the country have tweaked tradition amid anxiety about the spread of coronavirus.

"Taking holy communion from the cup is always optional, and the sign of peace can be exchanged in many different ways," spokesman Dan Borné said. "A handshake, a nod, a wave. So if folks are concerned they certainly have options within the normal celebration of the Mass."

Though there are currently no documented cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, precautions have been taken to protect the health of Mass attendees in other areas, such as Little Rock, Arkansas.

The diocese there is asking churchgoers to bow for the sign of peace and abstain from holding hands during certain prayers. The distribution of wine from a communal cup during holy communion has also been temporarily halted.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the public Tuesday morning to discuss how Louisiana health officials are preparing for the state's first potential case of the coronavirus.

"We do expect cases here in Louisiana sooner or later," Broome said.

Broome says she's asked the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to coordinate with the recently formed Louisiana Coronavirus Task Force, local medical personnel, public safety officials and other stakeholders to follow developments related to coronavirus.