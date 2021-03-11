Almost exactly a year after the Louisiana Department of Corrections suspended all visitation at state prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced Thursday it would start allowing inmates to once again receive visitors next week.

The announcement comes as the state continues to offer vaccines to prisoners who qualify under the Louisiana guidelines. The state opened up vaccine eligibility earlier this week, allowing adults of all ages with certain underlying health conditions to start receiving shots.

Prison visitors must schedule with the facility before showing up. They are not required to be vaccinated before entering the facilities, but they will need to wear masks and practice social distancing, corrections officials said in a statement Thursday. The visitors will also be separated from inmates by plexiglass dividers.

COVID-19 spread rapidly through Louisiana prisons early on in the pandemic, creating conditions that left inmates sick or quarantined, often restricting their movement, preventing them from seeing family and friends on the outside and limiting educational programming. Relaunching visitation will likely improve morale and a sense of normalcy behind bars.

Corrections officials said Thursday that visitation will cease for certain dorms or units if they need to quarantine due to exposure, and if the total number of active cases inside a particular prison exceed 0.5% of the population, the entire facility will once again be closed to visitors until the positivity rate drops.

When officials announced that they were suspending visitation last March, they said it was to minimize the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.

The department released the following detailed schedule outlining days and times when visitation will resume at each prison.

Starting Saturday, March 13, 2021:

Allen Correctional Center — 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women at Hunt, Jetson and Louisiana State Penitentiary — Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Raymond Laborde Correctional Center — Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Starting Monday, March 15, 2021:

David Wade Correctional Center — Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dixon Correctional Institute — 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center — 7 days a week, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rayburn Correctional Center — 7 days a week, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, March 17, 2021:

Louisiana State Penitentiary — Wednesday - Sunday, 7-10 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.