Beginning spring semester, students and employees of the Southern University System must provide proof they've had a COVID-19 vaccination or ask for a medical or religious exemption, school officials said Friday. Students may also submit a letter of dissent.
The system has set a first deadline of Dec. 3. for students to submit the exemption requests and letters. A second deadline of Dec. 8 has been set for students to submit proof of vaccination.
The new rules apply to Southern University, Southern University Law Center and Southern's Agricultural Research and Extension Center, all in Baton Rouge, as well as Southern University at New Orleans and Southern University at Shreveport.
“Since the onset of COVID-19, faculty, staff and students have risen to the occasion and followed established protocols,” President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in announcing the rules. “These latest protocols are important as we maintain our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our campus communities and are consistent with other institutions of higher education.”
Students who don't comply are subject to having their spring semester classes dropped, the system said. They can register again if they comply with the requirements before Jan. 7.
Students who are exempt or opt out via dissent will be required to submit weekly negative COVID tests.
For employees, the deadline to submit the proof of vaccination or an exemption request for medical or religious reasons is Dec. 8. Those who don't comply “are subject to disciplinary action,” the system said.
Those employees with approved exemptions will be required to submit monthly negative COVID test results.
For those who have had a first vaccination shot, proof of of that partial vaccination follows the above deadlines for students and staff, with proof of the second shots required by Jan. 7.
More information can be found at sus.edu/vaccine.