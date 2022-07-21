A woman was hit in the face, dragged into an alleyway beside Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill and raped at knifepoint in a seemingly random attack July 10, according to arrest documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
Accused attacker Raynon Oubre, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in West Feliciana Parish the next day on an unrelated complaint. Baton Rouge police submitted an arrest affidavit for Oubre on Thursday that included details of the assault. He's accused of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, and simple battery.
The victim was walking to her car shortly before 8 p.m. when Oubre hit her in the face and dragged her into an alleyway between Ivar's and a neighboring apartment complex along Perkins Road, according to the affidavit. Oubre threatened the victim with a knife in order to stop her from screaming for help before forcing her to take off her clothes, according to the affidavit.
Oubre then raped the victim, police say. She was able to get away from Oubre and escape after hearing another person in the area, according to the affidavit.
Police say they had previously encountered Oubre after being called to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for reports of him harassing women there, according to the affidavit.