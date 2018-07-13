A recently born whooping crane chick, a critically endangered species, walks behind a keeper in a "crane suit," designed to resemble a parent so it does not imprint on a human, in an enclosure at the Audubon Nature Institute's Species Survival Center in New Orleans, Thursday, June 21, 2018. “Whooping cranes are native to Louisiana. We used to have them here, all over the place, and most people don’t even know what they look like anymore, which is rather sad,” said Heather Holtz, a crane keeper at the center. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)