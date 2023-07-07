As Baton Rouge languishes in persistent, record-breaking hot weather, Emergency Medical Services has been handling heat exhaustion calls, state highways have buckled and air conditioning companies raced to keep pace.
And local shelters, which usually see peak demand later in the year during the winter months, are already contending with an increase as people without homes seek shelter.
Weston Schild, executive director of the One Stop Services Center & Day Center, said his shelter has been averaging 130 visitors each day during the most recent heat wave — about thirty more than usual.
"We can’t give enough showers to let people cool down," he said.
Run by the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless, the day center provides air conditioning, showers, water stations, laundry services and abundant seating, alongside social services that can help lift people out of homelessness.
It's not just the heat. The summer's torrential thunderstorms soak the belongings of people living on the streets, causing them to mildew in the humidity. The center is doing everything to help people wash their clothes, whether they were compromised in a downpour or after hours of excessive sweating in the unrelenting heat.
The center is so busy that it is running low on summer needs, including reusable water bottles, warm-weather clothing, sunscreen, bug spray and toiletries, Schild said.
St. Vincent de Paul, too, is also in need of water bottles and toiletries as more people access their services than usual, said Michael Acaldo, the organization's president and CEO.
Acaldo's team had begun planning weeks ago for sweltering weather in late July and the depths of August — standard fare for Louisiana summers. But the dangerous heat hit earlier, in late June, suffocating much of the southern United States in record-breaking highs through the long Fourth of July weekend.
And it's only a few weeks into the beginning of summer.
"Over the course of the last several years it’s gotten hotter and hotter, but COVID really was a blockade keeping us from doing more," Acaldo said. "We’re looking at this not as a sprint, but more as a marathon."
Acaldo said St. Vincent de Paul, known for its overnight accommodations for people seeking safety and respite from unforgiving weather, opened its day shelter last week when the heat advisories turned dire. Staff work to keep people hydrated while also addressing other needs they may have and steering them to housing resources.
Acaldo said his staff have become "pros" at handling freezing temperatures, when it can be deadly for someone to be unsheltered overnight. But he says hot weather poses the reverse problem: People need a space they can retreat to during the day more so than at night, when everything begins to cool.
City-parish government is also working to mitigate the effects of extreme heat by encouraging people to seek out "a cool public space," according to spokesperson Mark Armstrong.
"The library is a great location because there so many located throughout the parish," he said. "We're also staying in contact with our emergency shelters."
Anyone struggling with homelessness can contact St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent De Paul Drive (225-383-7837), or the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless at 153 N. 17th Street (225-388-5800).