Following a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Ascension Parish School Board announced it selected Edith Walker to serve as the district's new superintendent of schools.
Walker, a native of White Castle, has served as chief instructional director for the district since 2020, leading an instructional team overseeing grades pre-k through 12.
According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the 25-year veteran educator began her career as an English teacher before becoming a counselor and assistant principal at St. Amant High School. She eventually moved to Dutchtown High School as an associate principal before serving as principal from 2011 to 2014. She went on to become director of middle schools in 2016.
In her public interview, Walker discussed the importance of community relations and teacher recruitment and retention, as well as her long-term vision for the district: expanding relationships with governmental, business and industry leaders; creating a teacher and student advisory committee; implementing more support for struggling students; improving teacher salaries to be competitive with the top five districts in Louisiana, providing professional development and services to support students' mental well-being; and expanding K-12 STEM pathways to better prepare students for STEM-related job opportunities.
She holds multiple degrees from LSU and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Walker's contract is expected to be approved at the board's April 18 meeting. Her term will begin July 1.