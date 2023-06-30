Dr. John F. Fraiche will retire Saturday from a nearly 40-year career as Ascension Parish's coroner, opening up a previously little sought public office for elections this fall.
After running unopposed in the fall of 1983 following the retirement of former Coroner Dr. Wade H. Sigmon, Fraiche has remained Ascension's coroner through parts of five decades and oversaw a small office that spent about $235,000 in 2021.
Fraiche won a key court battle in 1987 that affirmed looser residency rules for parish coroners who don't live in the parish where they serve under the goal of bringing medically qualified coroners to smaller parishes.
A resident of East Baton Rouge Parish for many years, Fraiche, in private practice, has been a fixture in Ascension's medical community for longer than he was coroner.
In statement Friday, Fraiche praised his assistant, Lynn Rice, and his team of deputy coroners and death investigators for their work and also thanked parishwide and local elected officials and their staffs for working with his office on cases.
"I have been privileged to serve this parish and its people for these past decades," Fraiche said in the statement. "I am proud of the work performed in this office; it has been provided to the best of our ability and professionalism with much sensitivity to the needs of all we serve."
Unlike coroners in some other neighboring parishes, Fraiche maintained a low media profile for years, often allowing law enforcement to relay the findings of his office.
In the statement, Fraiche named his chief deputy, Dr. Chris Trevino, as acting coroner.
An emergency medical physician, Trevino is chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in Gonzales. In May, he was named Our Lady of the Lake Health's vice president and physician executive for emergency services in the hospital system's Baton Rouge market.
Coroner is one of several parishwide elected offices on the ballot in the gubernatorial primary Oct. 14.
It wasn't immediately clear if Trevino would seek the post this fall. He couldn't be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Amid decades of growth in Ascension, Fraiche is the last of a generation of parish political leaders who held office for years without significant challenge at the polls.
Since his only election challenge in 1987, when Fraiche won his second term, the outgoing coroner was reelected without opposition in every election cycle since, eight times between 1991 and 2019.
In his only contested election, in 1987, Fraiche's residency was challenged. At the time, Fraiche was living in Convent, in St. James Parish.
After a series of court rulings, the Louisiana Supreme Court found that neither the state constitution nor state statute placed a residency requirement on coroners and Fraiche could seek reelection in Ascension.
Subsequent state law allows doctors who don't live in a parish to run for coroner in that parish if their medical practice is in the parish.
In the statement on Friday, Fraiche said he plans to continue seeing patients at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Gonzales.