Lisa Lavigne is one of 12 professionals in the Ascension Parish school system who coordinates teams of experts to evaluate children and learn whether they would benefit from special education services.
The team may include a social worker, psychologist, occupational therapist, physical therapist and others.
"I feel that the most important part of my job is to put all the puzzle pieces together on that child, to give as accurate a picture to the parents, at that moment in time, as possible," said Lavigne.
The goal is "to get exactly the services the child needs," she said.
Lavigne was recently named the 2022-23 Educational Diagnostician of the year by the Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians.
"Ms. Lavigne does exceptional work in identifying and supporting our students with disabilities," said Lynn Hathaway, the director of special education for the Ascension Parish school system.
Lavigne has been in the special educational field more than 30 years, the last six as a district educational diagnostician.
There are 13 conditions that, if diagnosed in a child, qualify the student for special education services. Those conditions include autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability and specific learning disability.
Lavigne says the educational diagnostician and other school district professionals work until they can say to families, "Now we have an answer, now we have a direction on how to help them."