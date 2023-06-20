An Ascension Parish sheriff's correctional officer who punched an inmate about six times while on the ground has been accused of excessive force and was fired, deputies said Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies said Officer Marvin Brown Jr., 29, is expected to be arrested on counts of malfeasance in office and battery and is expected to be released from parish jail after posting bail.
A video provided by sheriff's deputies shows a correctional officer deputies say is Brown walking up to a small caged area known as a segregation cell in which the inmate, 19-year-old Ricky Williams, was being held around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
See video here: https://youtu.be/wYLlnSdnzR0
Brown opens the cage, throws the smaller inmate to the ground and begins punching him. Brown hits him at least six times.
Then Brown stops and closes the cage again, leaving the inmate on the ground.
Before Brown arrives in the video, Williams can be seen saying something toward someone not visible in the video.
Williams was placed in the segregation cell because he had gotten in a fight with another inmate three hours earlier and was the aggressor in that fight, deputies said.
Williams is expected to be rebooked on a count of battery and put into a segregation cell, deputies said.
Brown had been employed for 14 months and previously had two infractions on his disciplinary record, Webre said.
He was late once and had previously misplaced inmate medications, Webre said.