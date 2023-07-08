Frustrated with a lack of progress nearly seven years after the historic floods of 2016, Ascension Parish government officials called for an audit of a $1.2 billion state program created to finance new canals, regional detention ponds, waterway clearings and other projects to reduce future risk from high water.
Parish President Clint Cointment and other officials made the call Thursday as the Parish Council authorized his administration to explore legal action and possibly sue the state agency running the program, known as the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
"I think when you look at what's been done and you ask yourself the question, 'What were the people that flooded? What projects have been done or are even in the pipeline to mitigate the impacts of another 2016 flood? Name them.' So, that's the crux of the issue," Cointment said.
"Really, aren't we responsible for protecting these residents that flooded, the ones that are gonna flood in the future? Where does that responsibility fall? It falls with elected officials," he continued.
He said "built-up frustration" and a "lack of communication" are driving the latest effort to look at what the state Watershed Initiative has been doing.
Cointment's views have been echoed by other political leaders in the Amite River Basin who have become increasingly concerned about where post-2016 dollars are going, if enough is going to their region, and how quickly that money is being converted into actual construction.
Ascension's prospective vote follows Livingston Parish's move last month to sue the state and precedes an expected vote in Iberville Parish later this month on joining Livingston's lawsuit.
East Baton Rouge and St. James parish officials say they are considering similar steps.
Livingston officials have said the suit would be aimed at gathering information from the state agency overseeing the Watershed Initiative, the state Office of Community Development.
State officials who lead that office responded Friday by saying that they were eager to meet with Ascension and other local officials and show them where the money has gone so far.
"We don’t need a lawsuit or any legal interdiction to sit down with them and show them exactly where these numbers are coming from. They're our clients essentially," said Pat Forbes, the office's director.
"Every one of these parishes in the state is our client that we're trying to serve through the Watershed Initiative," he added.
He said his agency has already received a letter from Livingston Parish seeking data and was expected to turn over responses as early as Friday.
Forbes has also noted that it took a few years early on to get the money from Congress and reach an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to even start the initiative, and construction is dependent on work that the local governments must handle.
The Watershed Initiative has been aimed at financing projects that, based on the latest modeling data, track geography and not political boundaries, to improve entire watersheds, like the Amite River Basin.
The initiative has a share of the billions of dollars that have come to the state since the August 2016 flood through the efforts of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and other officials and financed work like the $1 billion Comite River Diversion Canal and homeowner recovery.
A little less than half of the $1.2 billion, around $523 million, has been awarded so far, though state officials are working on a new roughly $100 million funding round. It's not clear how many of those projects are under construction.
All or parts of the five parishes known to be mulling litigation are in the Amite basin, which drains most of the eastern half of the Baton Rouge area. The basin was heavily flooded after record rains in August 2016.
Parishes in the Amite basin have been awarded $188.6 million so far, the most of any region in Louisiana and about a third of all dollars awarded, according to state data.
But local officials, and Cointment again on Thursday, have questioned if even at that level enough of the money is getting to their region, where they argued the vast majority of all flooding occurred in 2016.
State officials say they have exceeded their previously established federal benchmarks in sending money to the worst-hit parishes. The initiative's plan requires that at least half of the $1.2 billion goes to the 10 worst-affected parishes; so far, 60% of the awarded dollars have gone to those 10.
Though Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge are on that list of 10, the other parishes in the Baton Rouge region are not.
The 2016 floods stemmed from rains in the spring and in August of that year and affected wide swaths of the state, but the state's own data show the Baton Rouge region was hit worst by far.
In Ascension, an estimated 7,800 homeowner-occupied and renter-occupied households flooded in August 2016, third most in the state. When East Baton Rouge and Livingston and additional flooding from earlier that spring are included, the combined total rises to about 66,140, state tallies say.
That represents about 58% of all documented household flooding in Louisiana in the spring and August floods of that year. The next worst hit parish was Ouachita in northeast Louisiana, where around 6,130 households flooded in the spring of that year.
While East Baton Rouge and Ascension have the largest and second-largest awards, Livingston Parish, which the state says had nearly 21,250 households flood in 2016, second most in Louisiana, is lower in the top 10 with $25 million assigned so far.
That's also behind Vermilion, Calcasieu, Ouachita and Rapides parishes, which have received between $27 million to $35 million each. Rapides and Calcasieu each had 325 or fewer households flood in 2016. Neither was among the 10 worst-affected in 2016.
State officials have pointed out that projects in one parish can bring benefits to multiple parishes in a watershed.