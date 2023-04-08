Two Ascension Parish councilmen allege the parish pumping stations director was retaliated against and fired because he told administration officials that staff and management shortfalls contributed to a dangerous pump station fire in late December.
Three of the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station pumps caught fire on Dec. 30. The fire threatened the multi-million dollar pumps that are critical cogs in the parish's east bank drainage system and revealed systemic and mechanical control shortcomings in the station built in the early 1990s.
Parish administration officials counter, though, that Arthur Schexnayder III, an assistant public works director, was fired because he made an egregious error in judgment at another, smaller pump station a month after the fire.
He left an oil spill unattended at the pump station in Sorrento on Jan. 31 and didn't tell a supervisor in a timely fashion, allowing the oil to pollute water near Bayou Conway, the officials allege.
"Despite knowing of the oil spill and being in charge of the pumping station, Mr. Schexnayder never returned to the site of the spill the entire day. He did not assist in the cleanup of the spill at all," Lucy Cason, Ascension's human resources manager, told the Parish Council this week.
The fight over Schexnayder's Feb. 13 termination has revealed enduring divisions between some council members and Parish President Clint Cointment's administration, as well as simmering concerns over the way his administration manages hundreds of parish employees who generally work at the president's pleasure.
Cason and other parish officials made the case against Schexnayder during a rare and, at times, tense public hearing Thursday night on his appeal of his termination.
After the lengthy hearing at the courthouse in Donaldsonville, the 11-member council narrowly failed to overturn the firing. Schexnayder needed a two-thirds vote; the council voted 7-4, falling one short.
The parish's human resources board, an internal oversight panel, had previously recommended termination.
Councilman Aaron Lawler said Schexnayder told administration officials that the Marvin Braud station — the one that caught fire in December — did not have enough people or a supervisor in place when the blaze happened, though the station should have.
Calling Schexnayder a whistleblower, Lawler and Councilman Corey Orgeron said Schexnayder had told them that he spoke to administration officials about the manpower problems at the Marvin Braud pump station, located southeast of St. Amant in the McElroy swamp.
"He believes that the incident that took place in December — at Marvin Braud — was a situation involving his two superiors and he told people that was the case, and then a month later he was gone," Orgeron said in an interview.
Lawler said on Friday that Schexnayder predicted shortly after the Marvin Braud fire that officials he believed had already been gunning for his job would try to fire him once he told them what he had to say about that incident.
Schexnayder told the council he had previously been disciplined in July after he had tried to keep tighter reins on pump station contractors who were being paid by the hour and not, he alleged, working all those hours. Despite being the stations' manager, he alleged, his authority was undercut.
But administration officials said the termination was about the 2-5 gallon oil spill. The oil from the Sorrento station pump engine fell onto its concrete pad but eventually found an opening to leak through into the water, administration officials said.
Schexnayder, 55, who declined to comment for this report, explained to the council that he came upon the spill when he arrived in the morning to let contractors into the station.
He speculated that the spill stemmed from an oil dip stick left partially open by contractors who had been working on the engine previously.
Schexnayder said he shut off the pump to prevent more spillage and contained the oil with absorbent material, as he was trained by a parish consultant. He said didn't believe an emergency still existed.
He tried to call his higher-ups but couldn't reach them, though he acknowledged he didn't leave voicemails and was twice unable later to send emails with photos of the spill attached.
Explaining that he was already feeling pressure for his job, he said he was trying to get to a previously scheduled meeting away from the station. Bill Dawson, a former parish councilman and current parish utilities manager, was investigating the Marvin Braud fire.
Cason, the human resources director, alleged that Schexnayder didn't make contact with administrative higher-ups for three hours, until after 11 a.m., but Schexnayder produced copies of a call log that council members said show he called the parish's safety official, James LeBlanc, at 9:12 a.m.
A copy of the log wasn't made public.
Schexnayder also didn't tell Dawson during their subsequent morning meeting.
Jeff Diez, an attorney for the parish administration, said the fact that Schexnayder took photographs of the spill and tried to contact and email people showed he knew the spill was a serious incident.
"Call somebody. Get somebody. Talk to somebody," Diez said. "You just talked to Bill (Dawson) — the guy you all said doesn't have chain of command (over Schexnayder) — but he's somebody. Tell somebody."
Some council members aired doubts about the severity of the spill in the water. Administration officials said they had to get in boats with absorbent pads to sop up an oil sheen.
But Councilwoman Teri Casso noted photographs of the absorbent pads showed they were very "white" and didn't have brown discoloration one would expect after making contact with oil.
Schexnayder contended the sheen on the water was naturally occurring from swampy vegetation nearby.
He noted that, despite the alleged pollution concerns, the absorbent pads weren't disposed of as hazardous material but thrown in a regular trash container. The pump station was also turned on to discharge the allegedly contaminated water from a pond into the bayou, he said.
Parish administration officials also didn't say on Thursday or respond to a request for comment Friday about whether they notified the state Department of Environmental Quality about the alleged oil spill in the water.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said on Friday he was not immediately able to find evidence of a notification in an agency documents database.
A time lag can occur between when documents are sent to the agency and when they appear in the database, though Langley noted it wouldn't usually be that long.
Lawler, Orgeron and Casso were among the seven council members who voted to overturn the termination. The others were Councilman John Cagnolatti, Dal Waguespack and the council chairman and vice-chairman, Chase Melancon and Alvin "Coach" Thomas.
Those voting to uphold the termination were Councilmen Dempsey Lambert, Michael Mason, Joel Robert and Travis Turner.
Robert, a local businessman, said photographs that Schexnayder gave the council in his defense on Thursday were a key factor, for him, in upholding the termination.
The photos, which were of the spill but not made public, show that Schexnayder had used containment material to make a roughly three-inch levee encircling the spill.
But he failed to use the material, described by some councilmen as having a kind of "kitty litter" texture, to actually absorb the pool of oil that covered a 15-foot-by-8-foot area, Robert explained.
Though Robert said he believed Schexnayder was not a fan of the current administration, he doubted the termination was retaliation but was a necessity.
"I don't like firing people," Robert said. "Believe it or not, I don't. 'Cause I get it. That's somebody's career. That's somebody's job. That's their life, but, at the same stance, I mean, it's something I've learned to do a long time ago. Because you are accountable for the work and what they do. And when we don't do that, it falls back on us."
Councilman Dempsey Lambert, who has had a long career working for Atmos Energy and handling gas pipeline emergencies, said he could not get past Schexnayder's leaving the spill.
"You do not leave the scene, my friend. You do not leave the scene," Lambert said.