In February, a three-year search for the new home of Ascension Parish's animal shelter ran headlong into opposition from an upscale Gonzales neighborhood that would be directly behind it.
Among those who ended up speaking out against the property along La. 44 and the prospect of barking dogs and foul smells were Sherman Jackson, the Gonzales police chief and a potential neighbor, and a majority of Parish Council members.
Three months later, parish officials, Parish Council members and the citizen panel created to oversee the tax-dedicated shelter have come up with a new selection of possible sites and recently narrowed that list to three.
The three finalist sites will be appraised, surveyed and undergo wetlands reviews, parish officials said. The cost of the evaluations is $4,950 per property plus whatever the preliminary wetlands review requires.
On Friday, Reagan Daniel, board president of CARA's House, the nonprofit that runs the parish shelter, welcomed the developments.
"It's definitely a step in the right direction," she said.
Whichever site ends up being selected, the aim is to replace the present overcrowded home of the parish shelter, which is in north Sorrento off Airline Highway.
Voters approved a 10-year, 1-mill property tax for shelter operations and its replacement building in December 2018. The parish has set aside $1.6 million for land, design and construction of the new building.
After hiring a consultant to assess the parish's needs, parish officials and the volunteers and employees who are running the shelter have said they need a high-visibility, high-traffic location that doesn't have chronic flooding problems.
The current shelter flooded in August 2016. Four times since that flood, animals and equipment have had to be moved on short notice from CARA's House to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center to ride out storms and the risk of high water, including for Hurricane Ida in 2021.
"That is a definite stressor for everyone. Not just CARA's House, but the parish as well, to make sure that everything is set up at Lamar-Dixon, so that is our biggest concern — dry property," Daniel said.
The Parish Council culled the three finalists from a list of five properties, which the Animal Services Board had previously narrowed from a selection of about 16 sites, parish officials said.
As with the current shelter, two of the three finalist sites are along Airline Highway. The parish is looking for only five acres, but two of the sites are substantially larger and would have to be subdivided.
One of the three sites, nearly 8.7 acres, is across Airline from the Flea Market of Louisiana between Prairieville and Gonzales. The other, 14.3 acres, is behind a motel near the northwest corner of the intersection of Airline and Roddy Road.
The third, almost 6.3 acres, would be north of Gonzales on the northwest corner of La. 44 at Black Bayou Road. It is owned by the family of Councilman Michael Mason, officials said.
Both of the other sites that were rejected on Thursday night were in the city of Gonzales and would have needed its backing.
One was in the 900 block of East La. 30 near a mobile home park. Councilman John Agnolotti, who represents Gonzales and opposed the previously rejected site in Gonzales because it was close to a neighborhood, voiced his opposition to this site also.
The other rejected site was also on Airline behind the Malco movie theater. The 15-acre site along Bayou Narcisse is likely mostly in the flood zone and would need to be subdivided, a parish assessment says.
The property across Airline from the Flea Market drew early support from the Animal Services Board and some council members.
Nina Wager, secretary-treasurer of the board, said the property is near the veterinarian that the shelter uses for much of its spay and neutering and is also near an emergency animal hospital.
It is also close to the Prairieville dog park and a recycling facility in an industrial area. She said the site seems like "a good fit" in those respects.
Councilman Aaron Lawler, whose district includes the property, said he supports the choice. Council Chairman Chase Melancon said the property was the one of the five that stood out to him.
"I think it checks every box," he said.
Melancon initially proposed pursuing only the appraisal and other work for that property, though the council later settled on three.
Ricky Compton, parish director of planning and facilities, noted some concerns with that Airline property, however.
He pointed out that the landowner has asked for a minimum price of $840,000. Compton speculated that the property appears to have about five acres that aren't wetlands and could be used, but some portion of the back of the property is probably wetlands.
Pursuing the site could mean paying a higher per-acre value for usable land and making a purchase that would include wetlands that wouldn't be used, he explained.
"That's why it wasn't my favorite selection," he said.
Under the law, the parish can pay only 10% above the appraised price.
Compton said the Black Bayou property has high visibility and is not in the flood zone but probably has some wetlands. Cost is uncertain because the owners haven't provided an offering price.
"And so that's the fear there, is that you can go do an appraisal, and you tell them you can only pay 10% above the appraisal and that's not the price," he said. "And so, it's an unknown."
He recommended doing the appraisal to see what the price per acre is.
The Roddy-and-La. 30 property, which raised concerns for Melancon, may have access issues to Airline, Compton noted. It would need to be subdivided. He explained that with a ditch and wetlands on the property, it wasn't clear if a 5-acre site with frontage on Airline could be fashioned.
After picking the three sites, parish officials didn't offer a timeline for the planned advance work.
Councilman Cagnolatti said he was looking at other sites that also could be evaluated. Later, he said he wasn't ready to say which properties they are.
Daniel, the CARA president, said she believed the site that drew opposition in February met all the marks shelter officials had been looking for but said that since that situation, parish, council and animal services officials have put in a strong effort to find another site.
"It's nice that they are not at square one at least, and there are three options," she said.