A Pierre Part man exposed himself and committed felony sex crimes against two pre-teen girls, authorities said Friday.
Shannon K. Mabrey, 42, was arrested Thursday on one count of obscenity and two counts of indecent behavior with a child younger than 13, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies had received a complaint about Mabrey on June 12, leveling allegations that the indecent behavior had been ongoing and was repetitive, deputies said in a statement.
Mabrey was arrested as detectives searched his home Thursday in the 100 block of Rue de Kajun Street. He remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday with bail of $105,000, deputies said.