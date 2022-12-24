Assumption Parish Waterworks on Saturday night issued a parishwide precautionary boil water advisory.
The agency is issuing the advisory because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish. Everyone may not be affected, but for safety reasons the agency is issuing the advisory parishwide.
Bac-T samples will be pulled on Tuesday and the results will not be received until Wednesday, the agency said. Once favorable samples are obtained, the agency will release the advisory.
The agency is asking residents to continue to conserve water in light of the freezing conditions.