A new audit released Monday detailed theft by a former employee and numerous instances of noncompliance with federal law within the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority in 2021 and 2022.
The audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office said a former employee instructed applicants to submit their security deposits in the form of blank money orders, which she then made out to herself on 11 separate occasions over seven months, totaling $3,800.
The employee was fired in July 2022 and reported to local authorities — the matter is still being investigated by Baton Rouge police, said Baton Rouge Housing Authority CEO J. Wesley Daniels, Jr.
“This unfortunate incident occurred over a year ago in early 2022,” Daniels said in a statement. “Internal controls discovered the theft of money orders by an employee. No agency funds or public funds were involved as these funds taken were external, security deposits remitted by potential residents.”
Auditors also found the agency violated several federal regulations over inspections, waiting lists, reasonable rent changes and other laws — all stemming from failures to maintain proper documentation and implement internal controls to ensure compliance, the report states.
In one example, a sample of 40 tenant files found that one housing unit failed to pass inspection and had no documentation of ever passing, the audit says. That means the agency was possibly paying housing assistance on a property that didn’t pass guidelines.
This finding was a repeat violation from the previous year, auditors said. The Housing Authority responded that it was still catching up on missed inspections due to COVID-19, and that because of these delays, one inspection took place a day after its deadline.
Daniels noted that federal audit standards have “become increasingly strict” in recent years across the nation — he explained that one tenant file “may contain over 300 pages” of forms, and that an audit finding will be triggered by just one of those forms missing.
“We believe that this is unreasonable, especially during the (2022 fiscal year) COVID period; however, we will strive to comply with these stringent standards in the future,” Daniels said. “And while a sampling of one of 40 files, ideally, could be a great score of 98.5%, HUD requires 100% file composition and has effectively created a ‘pass/fail’ audit benchmark.”
Auditors also found that in a sample of 40 tenant files, 14 did not comply with federal eligibility requirements; in another sample of 25 tenant files, 6 failed to comply with federal requirements for rent changes — in 3 such instances, rents were not considered reasonable under federal limits.
The audit also found that several written policies pertaining to purchasing, ethics, sexual harassment and more did not meet all the requirements listed in the state's agreed-upon procedures. The audit itself was also submitted after its March deadline.
The agency attributed many of the issues, including its late submission, to significant turnover within its finance department over the last year.
“EBRPHA’s Finance Department was hit hard with three top Finance positions being vacated due to retirement, which left remaining staff and the agency with no HUD (Housing and Urban Development) experience for Accounting and compliance,” the agency wrote in the audit.
The agency added that a new CFO started last June, who will “implement better practices, controls and training” to correct many of the audit’s findings, the audit stated. Daniels said the agency’s goal “is 100% compliance.”
“This 2022 ‘COVID audit’ is on par with the audit of other housing organizations within our peer group,” Daniels said.
The Baton Rouge Housing Authority didn’t contest any of the audit findings within the audit and detailed changes to internal policy and staffing in a corrective action plan included in the report.