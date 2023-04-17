A neighbors' dispute in Prairieville that began with two shih tzu dogs and a black-and-white cat named Moo may end up changing Ascension Parish law.
Noted escape artists, the dogs and the cat are part of the Ehrhard family, who moved last fall into the older Prairie Oaks neighborhood off La. 73.
When Nick Ehrhard put up chicken-wire to cover a 6-inch gap at the bottom of a pre-existing back fence to keep his pets in the yard, it triggered a months-long dispute between the Ehrhards and their backyard neighbor, according to the Ehrhards, law enforcement reports and local officials.
The argument sparked several sheriff's complaints and a fair housing complaint from the Ehrhards, social media and local media notice, and eventually the attention of the highest levels of Ascension Parish government.
Seeking to enforce new parish rules on obstructions to drainage, the administration then proposed suing the Ehrhard family over a new fence they had built to mitigate the alleged issues with their neighbor.
The parish had wanted the fence moved. The Ehrhards refused, saying doing so would eat up their yard.
Shelby Ehrhard, Nick's wife and a local schoolteacher, said she felt like her family was being singled out unfairly, given all the other backyard fences that run parallel to hers.
She said she told Parish President Clint Cointment of that belief after her parish councilman, Corey Orgeron, single-handedly stalled legal action temporarily by refusing to go into closed-door session to discuss the suit earlier this month.
"I told (Cointment) he is only enforcing the law on me due to his connections to" the family of her neighbor, she said.
Cointment at the time said his administration was simply trying to enforce new parish law and disputed he was playing favorites. He suggested if the new law was causing problems, it needs to be changed. Until then, he has to follow it.
On Friday, Jean-Paul Robert, a parish attorney, said the lawsuit is dead and parish officials are now reevaluating the parish law, calling the shift in approach from the parish essentially a victory for the Ehrhards.
"We're trying to do the right thing for the citizens. That wasn't necessarily coming out right," Robert said. "So we are relooking at the ordinance to assess the application, so it doesn't have unjust consequences."
In this one case, the old adage may not have it quite right: good fences don't necessarily make good neighbors, but they could make better law.
Stuff in the yard
Unlike many neighborhoods in Ascension — where open ditches or underground drainpipes run along the front of homes — some subdivisions were allowed for several years in the fast-growing parish to have rear drainage.
Open ditches instead run across the backs of homes through a typically 15-foot-wide parish access strip, known as a servitude. This strip tracks along the ditch and is split in half by the rear property line, dividing lots on either side.
Under parish rules, homeowners can't obstruct this drainage pathway needed for maintenance.
Parish officials through several administrations, however, have noted that fences, bushes, trees, swing sets and all other manner of backyard accoutrement show up in the servitude.
"I've got two (swimming) pools I'm dealing with right now," Robert said.
Last year, during a growth moratorium, the Cointment administration pushed through a series of changes to the parish development rules. Among them, homeowners had to get $25 fence permits.
They were designed to address chronic obstructions to drainage, parish officials said at the time.
A brief peace
Enter the Ehrhards and their neighbor, Matthew Drago, the adult son of Denise Drago, a longtime community activist, regular figure at past council meetings and supporter for controlling development.
Though Matthew Drago's political views aren't known — he declined to comment through his mother — Denise Drago is a backer of Cointment and was the leader of a failed recall effort in 2021 and early 2022 against Councilman Orgeron.
Orgeron is a noted critic of the Cointment administration and lives down the street from the Ehrhards.
When Nick Ehrhard put up chicken wire in November — Ehrhard said he believed the existing fence was his — Matthew Drago removed it. He claimed the wire would catch leaves and other material and obstruct water flowing from his yard under the gap in the fence into the ditch, according to a sheriff's report.
Though the parish servitude is in both yards, the ditch is entirely in the Ehrhards' yard.
When the Ehrhards called deputies about the chicken wire, Drago told a sheriff's deputy "the fence belongs to him and he did not authorize (the Ehrhards) to attach anything to the fence," a report says.
Deputies told them it was a civil dispute. Matthew Drago and the Ehrhards appeared to make peace. Shelby Ehrhard apologized on Facebook.
Drago put boards under the fence to block animal access and installed underground drainage from his yard to the ditch. Under parish recommendation, the Ehrhards put in different, more open wiring to keep their animals from escaping through the ditch itself, they said.
A permit or a sample?
The troubles continued, however, the Ehrhards alleged. They variously accused Drago of peering over his fence, removing fence boards for a period of time, and shining backyard flood lights into their children's bedroom, according to sheriff's reports.
By early January, they decided to build a new fence high enough to block the nighttime flood lights.
This fence abuts the existing fence in the backyard and runs in the same line as other fences behind neighboring homes in Prairie Oaks and in Drago's Parkview Oaks neighborhood. The existing fence is in the servitude as the Ehrhards' new one is, a survey shows.
During construction, the parish told the Ehrhards' contractor to get one of the new fence permits after work started, according to the Ehrhards and a sheriff's report.
They said their contractor did and provided a copy with their address on it, an issue date, a permit number, and the signature of the parish development director.
But Cointment and Robert said that was a sample permit provided to the contractor, pending a final approval that never came. The fence was determined to be in the drainage servitude, the officials said. They said the sample permit lacks a critical, additional "issued by" signature.
Robert, the parish attorney, contended the contractor was informed of this finding but finished the fence anyway.
'Comedy of errors'
By late January, Robert wrote to Drago and the Ehrhards that they would both have to move their fences. In mid-February, after parish workers determined the fences posed no drainage obstruction, the parish told the Ehrhards only they would have to move theirs.
Drago's existing fence, as others in Prairie Oaks and Parkview Oaks, were grandfathered in under the new rules, parish officials said. The Ehrhards' new fence was not.
Though Councilman Orgeron's actions only temporarily blocked closed-door discussions of a possible suit against the Ehrhards, Councilwoman Teri Casso said she believed the council wouldn't have supported suing the Ehrhards anyway had it gone to a full vote.
"It's just the circumstances of this one and the comedy of errors that have happened," she said.
Casso, who had pushed for years for controls on backyard drainage obstructions, called what happened to the Ehrhards an unintended consequence of the new rules, claiming the dispute had a simpler resolution hindered once it spilled out onto social media.
Shelby Ehrhard said Drago still shines his flood lights but was happy to hear the parish is changing its approach.
"Hopefully it is dead, and we can live in peace," Ehrhard said.
Her fair housing complaint is pending, she said.