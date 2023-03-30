The dilapidated bus stops around Baton Rouge and Baker will be getting a facelift to better serve disabled riders.
The Capital Area Transit System on Tuesday agreed to terms negotiated with the plaintiffs of an American with Disabilities Act lawsuit that require the agency to improve most of its roughly 1,500 stops within 10 years.
Andrew Bizer, an attorney representing two Baton Rouge wheelchair users, called the judgement a "massive win" for disabled people in Baton Rouge.
"No longer will wheelchair users have to risk their safety by rolling through the dirt and the mud to get on and off the bus," Bizer wrote in a statement. "The Court has sent a message to transit providers in Louisiana that they must comply with Federal Civil Rights Law and provide simple concrete landing pads at all bus stops."
U.S. Middle District of Louisiana Chief Judge Shelly Dick already ruled in December that too many of the agency's bus stops are not compliant with the ADA, siding with Gene Wright Jr. and LSU student Joshua Scurria, who said their ability to make use of the system was impeded by bus stops that lack infrastructure friendly to disabled riders.
A landing pad is essentially a concrete platform that provides a stable, raised surface from which someone in a wheelchair can safely enter and exit a bus. Most of CATS’ roughly 1,500 bus stops lack the platforms, and many of the stops are also without other infrastructure, like sidewalks, that provide accessibility.
An ADA engineering expert employed by the plaintiffs surveyed 269 stops and found that 234, or 87%, do not meet ADA requirements, according to court filings.
CATS did not dispute the experts' findings in its filings responding to the civil lawsuit.
"CATS believes everyone deserves access to safe and reliable public transit, and we are committed to updating all of our stops to meet the standards set forth by the ADA," CATS interim CEO Dwana Williams wrote in a statement. "We accept responsibility for the failure of past CATS administrations to address this issue and are working hard to ensure the future of CATS is inclusive and equitable for all."
Under the terms of the negotiated judgement signed by Dick, CATS is now expected to hire an ADA coordinator and begin a survey of all of its bus stops to determine their compliance with the ADA. The findings of that survey must be published a public report, according to the judgement.
Once the survey is completed, the system must construct landing pads at all CATS bus stops within 10 years at a rate of 10% per year. CATS must also create an online portal where riders can request a bus stop in their area and pay $10,000 in damages to both of the plaintiffs, according to the judgement.
The total cost of the work for the agency, which receives more than $19 million through a property tax every year, is unknown.
CATS has also recently taken steps to take over ownership of the benches at CATS bus stops, many of which are in disrepair. The benches are currently owned by the city-parish, but CATS hopes to take over the contract soon and may begin supplying its own benches, officials have said.
Supplying ADA-compliant landing pads and higher-quality benches will be a requirement for any future contract CATS works out with the vendors, CATS spokeswoman Deanna Wallace has said.