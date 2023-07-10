When Entergy workers arrived in downtown Donaldsonville on Sunday night to address an extensive power outage in town, they found balloons hanging on the lines, utility officials said Monday.
That discovery near the city's Crescent Park along the Mississippi River has led officials with the utility to suspect that the balloons may have been the cause of the outage that affected 1,700 customers, officials said.
David Freese, Entergy spokesman, said balloons can cause outages. The Mylar variety, in particular, is a problem because those balloons have metallic qualities that cause power lines to arc.
Phoebe James, another utility spokeswoman, said the Mylar balloons commonly make up large balloons that are often in the shape of letters or numbers.
Entergy officials don't know where the balloons caught on the distribution lines came from.
Crescent Park, however, was the site of a balloon release on Thursday as part of funeral ceremonies for a local resident, according to Facebook notices and follow-up videos of the release itself.
Videos posted online show balloons passing through or near power lines near Crescent Park.
Entergy workers found the balloons on the line in the 200 block of Crescent Park, which is the road that runs around the rear perimeter of the park of the same name.
But Freese said the amount of time between a balloon release on Thursday and the outage around 7:10 p.m. Sunday seemed to be a too long of a period for the release to have been the cause of the outage.
Power was restored by Monday.