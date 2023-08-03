A company that has burned or detonated dangerous explosives in the open in north-central Louisiana for nearly 40 years says a state mandate to end the practice in six months would put them out of business and threaten other communities with unspent stockpiles of hazardous material.
For almost 40 years, Clean Harbors has burned and detonated materials like propellant for car air bags, solid rocket fuel, Claymore mines, 20 mm and 40 mm artillery shells, TNT, black powder and fireworks, permit records say. The materials have come from the U.S. Department of Defense, defense contractors, Disney and others.
But, after years of complaints from local residents, state regulators recently ordered the company to stop open burning within 180 days. Instead, they approved a permit to burn the materials in a closed system.
Clean Harbors has appealed state the decision, regulatory papers say. That means a long-sought resolution of Clean Harbors' plans and the community's concerns about air and groundwater pollution remains in limbo while the company seeks an administrative hearing with the state Department of Environmental Quality, officials said.
The company argues its appeal should suspend the requirement that it stop the open burning.
"Clean Harbors will continue to operate within the authority of its prior permit in all areas covered by the appealed conditions," the company's lawyers told DEQ in the appeal.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, declined on Thursday to comment on Clean Harbors' appeal generally but said the agency will respond through the process.
He did say that agency lawyers, at this point, believe Clean Harbors' assertion about the suspension of the 180-day window to end open burning and detonation is correct, though the question is still being researched by agency lawyers.
A company spokesman didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.
The primary Clean Harbors burn complex is on 43 acres near Colfax and is surrounded by hundreds more acres of company land in Grant Parish. The operation has used a series of burn pads to destroy hazardous and reactive wastes since 1985.
After years of community and environmentalist opposition to the open burning, the company had developed plans to install a "contained burn system" that would destroy the hazardous material in an enclosed space and handle the emissions.
Clean Harbors planned to use the unit to destroy much of its inventory of hazardous and explosive materials, though it wanted to keep the option to destroy in the open some of most difficult to handle material, regulatory papers say.
For several years, DEQ has been mulling a hazardous waste permit renewal for the complex amid intense public debate and opposition from local and regional environmental groups that didn't want any continued open burning.
On June 29, DEQ issued the hazardous waste permit, ending all open burning and detonation with 180 days.
Clean Harbors' officials didn't initially offer much comment publicly about the permit. But, in an administrative petition filed July 28, shortly before the deadline, Clean Harbors' lawyers said the six-month window to end open burning permanently and the total ban itself went against their earlier understanding of what the new permit would allow and past agency practice.
Company lawyers said DEQ officials had previously told them that other companies had been given a longer window to end open burning and been allowed exemptions for some hazardous materials.
The company called the decision "arbitrary and capricious," unfair, and a violation of their property and due process rights.
Company lawyers said that it's going to take "at least two years" to build the closed burn unit.
The six-month window to end open burning would take the only commercial operation of its kind in the nation off the market and cause "an irreparable negative impact to the national waste management system," the company said.
"As there is currently such limited capacity in the environmental management industry throughout the country for this type of waste treatment/disposal, the elimination of (open burning and demolition) at this facility without a readily available alternative will leave many hazardous waste generators without proper outlets for their wastes," the company wrote to DEQ.
Without Clean Harbors' open burning and detonation, those "energetic wastes" will build up in other local communities and at military bases rather than allowing "a responsible disposal option."
The company has also taken issue with the operational limits and the continuous air monitoring conditions in the permit, saying they don't fit a system that operates by destroying individual batches of material.
Clean Harbors also says DEQ is trying to hold it to too high of a destruction efficiency of the many hazardous organic compounds in the munitions, saying the closed unit can only achieve 99% efficiency, not 99.99% efficiency.
Greater destruction efficiency generally means lower concentrations of the most harmful pollutants will be emitted in the exhaust from burning and detonation.
Colfax-area residents, including those in the nearby community known as The Rock, have complained for years about earth-shaking noises from the complex and the cancers and other health problems they contend stem from the plumes of black smoke rising from the facility's burn pads.
Some of the munitions are known to release toxic heavy metals, dioxins and other harmful pollutants when they are burned or destroyed, researchers say. The continued burning and detonation has triggered class-action litigation.
Brenda Vallee, 75, a longtime voice of the opposition to Clean Harbors' opening burning and leader of a local community group, said Clean Harbors' decision to appeal was somewhat of a surprise.
At the same time, she asserted that the company has always pushed beyond its boundaries.
Vallee and other opponents have viewed Clean Harbors' general time frame to build the closed unit system — and continue open burning in the interim — as a potential loophole to allow open burning and detonation indefinitely.
"They could say, 'We can't get everything that we need from the person designing our equipment,' or 'We can't get the parts. They're coming from China, and they're not available right now,' or 'The company has gone on strike that manufactures this. And all kind things that could come up," she said.
Vallee said her group, Central Louisiana Coalition for a Clean and Healthy Environment, is still debating whether it will appeal DEQ's permit.
Her group and others have until later this month to file one, she said. DEQ's proposed 180-day window to continue to allow open burning has caused some debate on her side of the dispute too.
"We could have lived with 180 days. Maybe might not have liked it, but we could have lived with it," she said.