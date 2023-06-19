The Baton Rouge African American Museum held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location on Juneteenth, a move years in the making since the tragic death of its founder in 2019.
Marchers, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, processed from the museum's old location on South Boulevard to the new one at 805 St. Louis Street, carrying museum artifacts as they marched.
“We need to tell the next generation what [our ancestors] did so that they can be successful, thrive and prosper in this place we call America,” Broome told the crowd at the ceremony after the march.
Outside the new location, a 6-person brass band played for passersby, and guests lined up for snowballs in the sweltering heat. Inside, the sound of children beating African drums echoed through the halls as crowds moved shoulder-to-shoulder to see each new exhibit room.
Sitting in the corner of one of the rooms sat handmade portraits of museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a local civil rights icon who was killed in 2019 at the age of 75 after decades of activism for Baton Rouge’s Black communities.
“She believed that all of us have our own unique stories, we have our own unique struggles, and we have our own unique talents,” said Bea Gyimah, president of the America, My Oyster Association, and who worked with Roberts-Joseph for 20 years. “So she wanted to bring everyone together with racial unity, peace, humility and good will.”
Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American History Museum in 2001, and was known throughout the community as an advocate for peace and acceptance. Before that, she had been organizing Juneteenth festivals since 1993, according to her children, Jason Roberts and Angela Machen.
“Fast forward to 2023, it’s now a national holiday. Her museum has gotten a new home. We transition from the old place to the new place on Juneteenth — it’s kind of a synergy, a celebration of her legacy,” Roberts said. “This is what this day is for, to celebrate her mission with the museum and her work.”
Roberts-Joseph’s life was cut short in July 2019, when she was found suffocated in the trunk of her car, allegedly at the hands of her tenant, Ronn Bell. Bell faces trial for second-degree murder on Sept. 18.
Her sudden death shocked Baton Rouge; hundreds of loved ones and state officials attended her funeral, and murals in her honor sprouted throughout the city. In the months after her death, Roberts and Manchen took over the museum for their mother.
A year after Roberts-Joseph’s death, the announcement was made that the museum would be moving out of their small house-like building on South Boulevard and into the much larger location seen today.
Machen said the moving effort had been a difficult journey as a non-profit with no staff, calling the process “bittersweet.” Her brother added that the high turnout for Monday’s event made it all feel worth it.
“It’s a little bittersweet that we are getting this level of participation, which is of course what we wanted, but it just makes me harken back to all the work that our mom put in, and then she did not live to see this,” Machen said. “So that’s a bit painful.”
Gyimah said Roberts-Joseph changed many people's lives.
“Myself and all of Baton Rouge, parts of Louisiana and different parts of the country were greatly bereaved when we heard of her passing,” Gyimah said. “But her life and legacy continues to live on, because Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph always said, ‘Teamwork makes the dream work.’”
Roberts and Manchen are continuing fundraising efforts to complete renovations and hope to one day offer museumgoers not just an educational facility, but communal spaces and diversity, equity and inclusion resources.
“Today’s move was giving my mother what she wanted, and the future is giving to the city what she would want them to have,” Roberts said.