The Baton Rouge animal shelter is trying to find immediate, temporary foster homes for almost 50 dogs by Friday, as it deals with increased overcrowding for space.
"Yesterday we initiated 'Foster Palooza,' in an attempt to get 50 dogs out of the shelter and into temporary foster homes by Friday," Companion Animal Alliance said in a statement Thursday. "Since that post 24 hours ago, only two dogs have gone into foster care. We need 48 dogs to go into foster homes by tomorrow to reduce the number of animals staying in crates."
The animal shelter on Gourrier Avenue, near the LSU campus, said it currently has 60 dogs living in metal pop-up crates.
"Please consider opening the doors of your home to an animal in your community in need," the shelter said. "CAA relies on community support to continue on our lifesaving mission of saving the lives of the lost, abandoned, and abused animals of East Baton Rouge Parish."
People who temporarily foster dogs aren't required to complete the shelter's online registration.
Volunteer fosters only need "to come to the shelter, select a pet that works best for you, and take it home for a period of 1-2 weeks," Companion Animal Alliance said.
For more information, email adopt@caabr.org, the shelter said.