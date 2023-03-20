Lead teacher Candace O'Neal lead a line of dancing 2-year-olds around in a loose circle as an upbeat, marching-style song played in the background, going through the letters of the alphabet.
"H …, I …, j …, k …, l, m, n, o, p," the voice on the radio sings in rhythm, as at least one marching child shouts along.
This alphabet dance at Central Early Learning Center is where O'Neal and several other child care workers manage infants to 4-year-olds during the gap time after naps end but before older aftercare students arrive from school.
Meanwhile, another worker at the center in the city of Central was feeding infants. Others were watching toddlers on a playground. One teacher was still in a classroom with her older students, who proudly knew their colors and numbers in English and in Spanish.
But this type of care may be harder and harder for parents to afford as child care centers struggle to find employees.
New federal data from the U.S. Department of Labor say the median price for this kind of child care, from birth to prekindergarten and even after-school care for older kids, has gone up across the country since 2018.
In Louisiana, the rise in prices has been 11.4% between 2018 and 2022. A big portion of the Baton Rouge region has, by most measures in the new data, the highest median annual child care prices in the state.
Some southeast Louisiana child care center operators, a trade group for the centers and others say a mix of factors are behind the rising prices.
They include tougher state regulations that have boosted child-teacher ratios and other requirement to raise quality, the price inflation affecting the economy generally, and, perhaps most significantly, a tight labor market.
"We're a labor-intensive profession, and, you know, labor right now has gone up, which is good for our staff. I mean they deserve to get paid more than what they've gotten historically, but that is one of the big things that's driving the cost of child care right now," said Bob Lansing, owner of the Christian-based center off Joor Road.
Lansing, who is the second-generation owner of the Central center, said his operation cares for about 135 children, who mostly live within five miles of the facility.
Its payroll of 25 employees constitutes about 65% to 70% of overall expenses, he said.
Baton Rouge highest in most cases
The new U.S. Department of Labor price data don't provide one annual number, but a range of figures based on both the age of the children being cared for and the type of facility doing it, an early learning center or someone's home.
For six of the eight categories in the federal data, the six-parish area that encompasses East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and East Feliciana parishes had the highest median annual cost or was tied for the highest cost.
In the four instances where this part of the Baton Rouge area led the state by itself, the median cost difference was more than $600 to more than $1,200 per year higher than the next highest region.
The widest spread occurred in the median price for center-based infant care, at $9,692 per year for the Baton Rouge region.
The next closest price for center-based infant care, at $8,480 per year, was found in the parishes between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and along lower Bayou Lafourche, including Ascension, Assumption and St. James.
Across the state, infant care in an early learning center was the most expensive child care, reflecting the findings of other, earlier estimates. Under state rules, infant care requires the lowest child-teacher ratio of any aged child, at 5 to 1.
The New Orleans area tied for highest prices twice with Baton Rouge and had the top price in one other category — home-based care for school-age children — but often was behind the top spots, the data show.
Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the nonpartisan Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, questioned the high ranking for the Baton Rouge area and relatively lower rankings for the New Orleans area.
Some industry watchers speculated that greater poverty rates in the New Orleans area might be depressing prices, but Sonnier noted many other past surveys of child care prices haven't borne that out.
"Any time when we look at it, New Orleans is the highest and then it's Baton Rouge," Sonnier said.
U.S. Department of Labor officials said their data were rooted in earlier Louisiana child care surveys that provide price information by region only, with adjustments for inflation.
Child care worker pay low
For several years, child care advocates, academic researchers and representatives of an industry that employs more than 15,000 people have argued that the marketplace doesn't fully support the actual cost of child care, ranging in some estimates from $12,000 to $16,000 per child per year.
This market breakdown has led to median hourly wages for child care workers of $9.13 per hour, many child care workers taking second jobs and high employee turnover, according to a recent state Senate report.
In fiscal 2022-23, Louisiana invested $36.2 million in early childhood care, an increase of $25 million over the previous year, and has pumped in more than $200 million in federal stimulus dollars.
With those dollars, Ted Beasley, spokesman for the state Department of Education, said, the state has boosted reimbursement rates for Louisiana's subsidy program for the poor, known as the Child Care Assistance Program. It's now supporting more than 21,000 families.
But Sonnier's policy institute has argued even greater state investment in subsidies that are more widely shared would better stabilize in the more than 10,000 small businesses that make up the state's child care system and employ its workers.
"They are operating on razor-thin margins," Sonnier said.
"Our child care owners really try to keep prices at a rate the parents can afford, but it's, it's bad," Sonnier added. "And then some of them have more space to be able to serve more children, but they don't have access to the teachers because you can go to Target or Starbucks and make more an hour than you can in child care."
Federal employment data suggest the pool of people looking for jobs in Louisiana is smaller, driving sharper wage competition. Louisiana's unemployment rate has hovered around 3.5% to 3.6% for nearly a year, an all-time low.
While state employment totals have recently surpassed prepandemic levels, the number of unemployed people seeking work has trended down since the pandemic and in early 2023 was nearly half what it was in March 2020, federal data show.
Pam Marshall, program director for the Shiloh Gardens Academy in New Orleans, described the pressure her early learning center has felt since the pandemic between parents, who, even with partial state help, can't always make co-payments, and rising labor and other costs.
Marshall said state subsidies aren't enough for child care while workers are hard to find for reasons she still can't figure out, though she noted incentives from pandemic aid have dried up.
"I'm sorry I just don't have answer, and no one does. And even when we talk to people on the state level, we're all just shaking our heads because we have no idea what's going on. We just don't know," she said.
Lansing, the Central child care center owner, said his center is short some positions also.
The sign in front along Joor offers drivers a message that gets right to the point: "Now Hiring."
"We're making it work," he said, "but, you know, we could use some additional staff."