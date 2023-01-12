Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners.
Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was a popular hangout for LSU students in the 1980s and 1990s. The 268 W. Chimes St. location has not functioned as a bar for over 25 years.
The bar closed shortly after the death of LSU student Benjamin Wynne on Aug. 26, 1997. Wynne, a transfer student from Southeastern Louisiana University, attended only one day of classes at LSU and was celebrating his invitation to join Sigma Alpha Epsilon on pledge day when he died of alcohol poisoning at Murphy's Bar.
Mattress Direct owner Ty Hingle purchased the location in 2019 and has been working to turn the venue into a bar again so his son, who attends LSU, and other students can have another location to party with their friends other than Tigerland.
"Tigerland is not safe, there are shootings there all the time," he said. "We're re-opening Murphy's on Chimes [Street] simply because I wanted a safe place for my son to be able to go."
Hingle said Murphy's was a bar he and his friends enjoyed when they attended LSU.
At Thursday's hearing, several people who own property near the proposed location voiced their discontent with plans to bring back Murphy's.
Brian Anderson, who owns three buildings on West Chimes Street and rents out 12 units at the location, said he has concerns about the lack of available parking and about noise from a bar that could bother his current or future tenants.
"I'm very nervous that a 5,000 square foot bar with zero parking spots is going to be a detriment to that street," he said. "I'm very nervous that two buildings over from me, where we're fairly quiet, there's going to be a bar that's catering to college children. The street infrastructure can't take a bar of that magnitude."
Thomas Lockwood, an attorney who represents several of the area residents who attended the meeting, said his clients feel a new Murphy's does not fit with Chimes Street as configured today.
"If you own a bar and you want to engage in the sale of alcoholic beverages, you need to do so in a manner that is prudent and considerate of the community in which you're doing it," Lockwood. "If you do that, you don't ever have anybody up against you giving you a hard time. In this instance, as I said a second ago, this business does not work in that place."
Baton Rouge resident Nanette Cosban read a letter from Rae Ann Gruver — the mother of an 18-year-old LSU fraternity pledge who died during after a 2017 alcohol-related hazing incident.
Gruver wrote that she doesn't oppose new business in Baton Rouge, but she sees Hingle's desire to re-open Murphy's as a "lack of respect" to its former reputation.
"I believe that before Mr. Hingle is allowed a liquor license in Baton Rouge, a further understanding of exactly what he intends with this bar will be greatly beneficial to both the City of Baton Rouge and the LSU campus," Gruver wrote, according to Cosban.
Hingle said that though he's spoken with the previous owner and original founder of Murphy's, his version of Murphy's will be different.
"Bringing back up what happened to a bar that was closed 25 years ago has no bearing on what happens today," he said.
Hingle said renovations have raised the property value from $500,000 to $1.3 million and the money spent to upgrade the location will ultimately raise the value on surrounding properties.
As for parking concerns, Hingle said every property on Chimes Street struggles with parking and shuttles are being considered to take students or residents to and from where they need to go in order to keep as many people from driving as possible.
Hingle also said he's had a back deck constructed with 20-foot walls and removed all windows from the side and back of the building to mitigate noise.
"I want to be a good neighbor," he said. "We're working with LSU, we're working with our councilwoman, we're working with Baton Rouge Police and we're working with LSU Police to make this as good of a place as we possibly can and to not have any issues."
Ultimately, the board's unanimous 7-0 vote allows Hingle to go forward with securing licensing for Murphy's.
"When I bought the property, it was already zoned to be a bar and so legally, I feel like I'm within my rights, and ethically, I feel like I'm doing everything right," Hingle said.