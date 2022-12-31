Wearing a cross gifted to him by then-Pope Benedict XVI a decade ago, Bishop Michael Duca of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge remembered him as “a force of grace within the church.”
Benedict, who resigned from the papacy in 2013 before retiring to a monastery at the Vatican, died Saturday at the age of 95.
“His remarkable life spanned nearly a century, a tumultuous time in the history of our world and an era of great change in our Church,” Duca said."His papacy followed that of one of our most revered Holy Fathers, and he dutifully assumed the role of the Good Shepherd, governing lovingly and with mercy, but ever true to the Magisterium of the Church."
He added that Benedict was influential beyond his role as a priest, but also as a teacher, writer and the Holy Father.
“We lost a great man today, but he lived his life to go where he’s going now,” Duca said. “We will continue to enjoy and also grow from his writings and his good work.”
Benedict was the pope who announced Duca’s appointment as Bishop of Shreveport in 2008. Duca was ordained as bishop in May of that year. Pope Francis, the current pontiff, appointed Duca Bishop of Baton Rouge in 2018.
Duca said he had the opportunity to meet Benedict about ten years ago when he and other bishops made a pilgrimage to the Vatican. There, he met Benedict, who he recalled "was very soft spoken," despite a stern public image.
"He allowed us all to ask questions, some of them challenging and interesting. He answered every one of them directly,” Duca said. "Even as he aged, his mind was still sharp and trying to find ways in which to present the Gospel in a lively way.”
On Sunday, Catholics will celebrate the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, a feast day in the church, so Duca said the Mass will focus on that celebration — though prayers will be said for Benedict. Plans are not yet final, but Duca expects to hold a noon Mass on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Cathedral in Benedict’s honor on the day of his burial.
“We’ll be praying for him this Sunday and masses will be said throughout the Diocese during this time,” he said.