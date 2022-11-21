A year after a homeless man set a charity's storage house on fire with two people inside, the nonprofit hosted a "ThanksLiving" celebration to give back to the community that helped it recover.
"It’s always something," said Tiffany Simpson, executive director of the organization It Takes a Village BR. "We’re always just plugging along."
The nonprofit regularly offers homecooked meals prepared on-site each Sunday, and provides other critical supplies for people in need throughout the week. Many other charities and homelessness outreach groups also operate in the area.
On Sunday afternoon, the organization hosted a pre-Thanksgiving spread for people facing homelessness, along with a morning dedicated to handing out donations. The spread was planned for 150 people and included turkey wings, dressing, sweet potatoes, greens, corn bread and desserts.
"There are plenty of other organizations that provide food on Thanksgiving day, and I find it important for people to eat every day and not just ten times on one day," Simpson said.
This year's annual celebration was a triumph for the nonprofit almost exactly a year since the devastating fire destroyed the larger of their two storage houses.
Last November, witnesses saw Audrey Frederick walk up to the organization's "helping house" on St. Vincent De Paul Drive and ignite several boxes outside in the early dawn hours, according to booking documents.
The people who saw Frederick start the fire banged on the doors of the house to alert the two caretakers inside and help them evacuate. They escaped — but everything stored in the the house was a loss.
Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Frederick, now 55. He was a homeless man who Simpson said was actually someone the group serves and had helped them in the past.
Court records say Frederick had worked with the nonprofit before he get into an argument with others there. Frederick took a plea deal in June to simple arson and received a sentence of 15 years with credit for time served. The court also recommended an "immediate evaluation for mental health and substance abuse," along with treatment programs available.
The fire changed things for the organization, but Simpson said the community showed up in a big way for them.
"People really did help us — donations poured in," she said.
They were able to buy rodent-proof bins for their other storage space that lock to keep rats away from their supplies, which is a major problem in the area, so they don't have to discard compromised donations. New shelving for the kitchen, along with pots and pans, gave the organization another leg up.
"It’s really helped us provide a better service to people," Simpson said.
Right now, the nonprofit is working out of their other, smaller house next door to the one that burned down. The larger house was a total loss, but they do hope to expand by purchasing another nearby building at some point.
"We’re making it work with the one house but we really, really want to be able to provide more services to the community that we can’t do with just one house," she added.