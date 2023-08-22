Captain Phillip P. Paternostro of the Baton Rouge Fire Department died Monday at the age of 54 "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Under Louisiana law, the type of cancer Pasternostro developed is presumed to have been caused by his job, the release said.
"Please keep Captain Paternostro's family and the department in our thoughts and prayers as we mourn his passing and celebrate his life," the release said. "Captain Paternostro's memory will live on in our hearts forever."
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date, the release said.
Paternostro had worked at the department since 2000 and was promoted to captain in 2018. He received four lifesaving awards, two fire service excellence citations and a lifesaving rescue award for pulling an elderly woman out of a burning home, the department said.
"Captain Paternostro was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career," the release said, describing him as a "beloved husband father, son and dedicated public servant."