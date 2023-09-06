The smoke is the first sign of the raging fires in Beauregard Parish for the firefighters who have traveled there from Baton Rouge to help battle the historic blaze.
"You could smell the smoke first, then you began seeing it, like a thick fog," said Baton Rouge Fire Department firefighter Melvin Martin.
When Martin and the others in his BRFD crew pulled into the Beauregard Parish command center at midnight on Aug. 25 — and faced that fog — they were about 15 to 20 minutes away from the Tiger Island Fire, the larges of the wildfires that have burned throughout Louisiana.
The smoke is also one thing that stuck out to Aaron Kowal, who was among members of the St. George Fire Department who were dispatched from Beauregard Parish to a fire down in the marshes near Bell City, south of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish one night.
"The smoke was so thick, you could hardly see," Kowal said. "You drive real slow."
The Baton Rouge-area firefighters are among many from throughout Louisiana who have left home to go help wildfires that are among the worst in the state's history.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Wildlife and Forestry reported four fires burning in Beauregard Parish, with the roughly 31,000-acre Tiger Island Fire, named after a hunting club in the area, far outpacing the three other fires that range in size from about 6,000 acres to 800 acres.
The Tiger Island Fire, now known to be caused by an arsonist, was first reported on Aug. 22. On Tuesday, the state forestry department reported the blaze to be 55% contained.
"The fire is burning in pine plantations of multiple ages," the department said in its daily report. "Heavy residual fuels because of Hurricane Laura in 2020 exist and contribute to extreme fire behavior."
The command center for the firefighters is the Beckwith Baptist Church on La. 27 in DeRidder, where the crews sleep and have meals.
"They've had times when they could see the fire from the command center, but not when we were there," said Kowal, who was there with his team from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.
Their mission was to protect structures from the Tiger Island Fire, hosing down homes and businesses across small communities.
"Helicopters were dropping water; planes were dropping fire retardant. I've never seen anything like this," Kowal said.
Martin, with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said he and the others in his crew were working to halt a line of fire across about 40 acres near Schultz Road in Beauregard Parish.
"Aerial images said a line of fire was approaching," Martin said.
Overhead, helicopters were dropping water.
On the ground, huge tanker trucks parked on the road supplied firefighters' vehicles — brush trucks that can go in rough terrain and have water tanks on board — with the water for the flames.
"A lot of locals had their dozes and tractors out there, making fire lines," Martin said.
Both Martin and Kowal said that the teamwork with other fire departments — some 500 firefighters are there at any given time from across the state — was something that's stayed with them.
"We got to see a lot of people working hard to get the job done," Martin said.
"I think ever since Katrina, we've gotten so good at working as a team," said Kowal.
There are some other things they're not going to forget.
Kowal said the drive through the foggy smoke down to the fire in the Calcasieu marshes, came on the night of the Blue Supermoon. The moon appeared red in the sky over the fire, he said, probably an effect of the fire and its reflection off the smoke.
Firefighters learned that a little gust of wind could intensify the fire in seconds, Martin said. They would back their trucks into a site, so they could get out fast if they needed to.
"There were a couple of instances when a strong wind came out of nowhere, and the fire seemed to grow a couple of stories in seconds," Martin said.
"We had to evacuate the area," he said.